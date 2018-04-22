"New Species of Theme Park." Disney's Animal Kingdom Marks 20-Year Anniversary in Special Earth Day Ceremonies

Gathered at the Harambe Theater, set of the popular Festival of the Lion King stage show, drummers, dancers, stilt performers, and Disney characters joined Disney executives in a ceremony observing the 20th anniversary and the kickoff of the two-week Party for the Planet celebration, on now through May 5.

Joe Rohde, Creative Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, led the creation of Disney's Animal Kingdom and reflected on its 20-year history.

"We created this park out of a set of ideals that we believed were relevant and meaningful," Rohde said, "and as the years have passed, those ideals have only become more relevant and more meaningful. Our lives are bound to the lives of all creatures."

Djuan Rivers, vice president of Disney's Animal Kingdom noted how the park has grown over the last two decades, and its profound impact on guests and conservation efforts around the world.

"Since 1998, we have been extremely conscious that what we have here is a new species of theme park," said Rivers. "And while it has undergone an amazing transformation in the past few years, it will always be dedicated to helping our guests create a personal connection with the natural world."

Rivers also called out the success of the Disney Conservation Fund, aimed at reversing the decline of imperiled creatures in the wild. To date, he said, the fund has directed more than $70 million to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet.

Maribeth Bisienere, senior vice president of Walt Disney World Parks, noted today was more than an anniversary, it was a day of firsts.

"'UP! A Great Bird Adventure' has its official debut in the park today," she noted. "On Pandora – The World of Avatar you'll be able to interact with a scientist who explores in a Pandora Utility Suit."

In their lush surroundings, more than 2,000 animals - some endangered, all unique and colorful - call Disney's Animal Kingdom home. Commemorating the milestone year, the 500-acre adventure park will offer animal encounters, family-friendly activities, special photo opportunities, backstage tours at Rafiki's Planet Watch, specialty desserts and other activities during the Party for the Planet. Tiffins, a signature restaurant, will host themed dinners hosted by animal care experts.

On May 26 Disney's Animal Kingdom will debut even more entertainment with Donald's Dino-Bash! Guests can join Donald Duck and friends in DinoLand, U.S.A. for playful character encounters and a DJ-powered dance party. It's all part of the Incredible Summer of fun that kicks off across the Walt Disney World Resort Memorial Day weekend.

For more information about the 20th anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom, guests can visit www.Disneyworld.com/AnimalKingdom.

