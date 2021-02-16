New Specifications 101 Helps Any Construction Professional Learn the Ever-Changing Language of Construction Specifications

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Any professional in the construction industry will find value in Specs 101, a new six-part series which, for the first time ever, clearly identifies the underlying elements of construction specifications and their importance in coordinating with construction documentation.

The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), a national not-for-profit association of more than 7,000 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information, and Ron Blank & Associates, Inc., the leading provider of AIA education for design professionals have produced a new education series designed for any professional striving for accuracy and efficiency in the built environment.

"As innovation drives improvements in the construction process, architects, engineers, construction contractors, and building owners and managers (AECO) should be knowledgeable of the documents which are the foundation of any successful building project," said Mark Dorsey, FASAE, CAE and CEO of CSI. "No matter your role in the project team, the construction site can become more efficient when anyone knows how to write, read, and use specifications throughout the entire project life cycle. Our new Specs 101 training modules are a cost-effective way to arm them with the foundational knowledge needed," Dorsey added.

The online courses incorporate video, audio narration, animation, and music to provide an engaging experience for design and construction professionals. Whether participants are new to the AECO industry or veterans, the Specs 101 series guides participants through the nomenclature, intent, and processes of construction specifications, as defined through the collective expertise and experience of CSI member professionals.

The Spec 101 series marks CSI's first initiative to create an online experience to share the core ideas of specifications clearly and succinctly, which serve as the backbone for many of their certifications, publications, formats, and standards. The six education modules are available for purchase in the CSI Learning Library at https://www.csiresources.org/learning/library .

"Educating design professionals, product reps, and students about construction specifications is essential. Tomorrow's leaders need to be proficient with construction documentation. We appreciate CSI's hard work on behalf of members, and we are confident the industry will benefit from our collaboration," said Ron Blank, CEO of Ron Blank and Associates.

Founded in 1948, The Construction Specifications Institute, Inc. is a national not-for-profit association of more than 7,000 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, education and certification of professionals to improve project delivery processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers' vision, the material producers' solutions, and the constructors' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives. For more information, please visit https://www.csiresources.org .

Ron Blank & Associates, Inc.

Ron Blank & Associates, Inc. is the leading provider of AIA education for design professionals and collaborates with building product manufacturers, trade associations, and innovative thinkers to produce online courses and webinars.

