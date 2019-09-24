New Speed Loaders For 5-Shot Revolvers

GAINESVILLE, Ga, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta6™, a new US firearms accessory subsidiary of Zeta Industries, launches in late September with two new speed loader products designed specifically for 5-shot revolvers. The new J-CLIP™ and J-STRIP™ are two low cost, polyurethane speed loaders with the proper hole spacing and design features to perfectly fit popular J-frame size 38SP/357 revolvers. www.zetasix.com

"The shorter cylinder swing on J-frame size revolvers has always made it difficult for speed loaders to clear the frame and grips of these smaller firearms," says Michael Lyle, product designer. "To solve for this, we not only gave the C-CLIP a pentagon shape, but also made the speed loader body as thin as possible to easily clear most carry style grips. It's the first of its kind. A true speedloader that loads all 5 rounds at a time with the look, size and price of a rubber speedstrip. On J-STRIP, our strip style reloader, we corrected the hole spacing to properly fit the 5-shot 38 Special, something people have wanted for years."

The J-CLIP and J-STRIP will fit most J-frame size revolvers chambered in 38SP/357 including Smith & Wesson, Taurus and Rossi. They do not fit the Ruger LCR because of its smaller chamber pattern.

Zeta6™ is a newly formed subsidiary of Zeta Industries and will focus on speed loaders and speed loader accessory products. Mold tooling for two K-frame speedloaders was started last month. Dealers and retail customers should see these products in late October 2019.

Website: www.zetasix.com Media Center: www.zetasix.com/media-center/

