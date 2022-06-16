New Spherix Study Reveals Jardiance (Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim) Has Potential to Challenge Farxiga (AstraZeneca) Lead Among the Non-Diabetic CKD Population

Cross-specialty analysis on CKD and DKD patient management and evolving use of SGLT2 inhibitors shows market may be poised for a shift

EXTON, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) treatment landscapes rapidly evolve, nephrologists are providing important insights to explain their increasing use of SGLT2 inhibitors, their consideration of new treatment options, and what the future holds in these dynamic markets.

Results from two recently released reports included in Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™: CKD and DKD (US) and Market Dynamix™: Cross-Specialty Management of CKD and DKD (US) services provide timely and expanded HCP insights into these rapidly evolving markets.

Current events (especially related to SGLT2 inhibitors in CKD and DKD) are top of mind for nephrologists, including the early halt of the EMPA-KIDNEY trial for Eli Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance due to overwhelming efficacy in CKD patients. Indeed, findings from the Q2 2022 RealTime Dynamix™ study show that nearly seven-in-ten nephrologists expect to increase their prescribing of Jardiance in the next six months as a result of the trial stop.

As it was the first with an approval, nephrologists show strong preference for AstraZeneca's Farxiga in their non-diabetic patients, and self-reported SGLT2 inhibitor share indicates Farxiga currently owns the non-diabetic CKD market. However, the margin between Farxiga and Jardiance share in DKD is much narrower, despite the fact that Jardiance does not yet have the indication. Jardiance's potential gain in the non-diabetic CKD patient population could certainly shift nephrologists' preferences and prescribing behaviors to challenge Farxiga's lead and close the gap in that patient segment.

New insights about the perceptions of SGLT2 inhibitors and Bayer's Kerendia from the 2022 report included in Spherix's Market Dynamix™ service show a clear preference for Jardiance among cardiologists, endocrinologists, and primary care physicians. These physicians also identify Jardiance as having the best market access and formulary coverage of all the SGLT2 inhibitors, which plays favorably toward its share of the market.

Additionally, physicians are integrating newer, different classes of medicines into CKD and DKD patient care. For example, Kerendia is gaining more traction among nephrologists in terms of their familiarity with the drug and their comfort prescribing it for the treatment of DKD. Meanwhile, at least four-in-ten endocrinologists, cardiologists, and primary care physicians intend to increase their prescribing of the agent in the next three months.

Spherix will continue tracking these evolving markets through its quarterly and biannual reports and will capture CKD non-dialysis patient-level data specific to SGLT2 inhibitor and Kerendia use through two large-scale retrospective chart audits in its RealWorld Dynamix™ series, including perspectives from primary care physicians (report releasing mid-summer) and nephrologists (report releasing later this year).

About our services

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the "why" behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

