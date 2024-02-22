New Spin on Food Lockers Solves Order Pickup Challenges, Recognized in the 20th Anniversary of Kitchen Innovations Awards

MASON, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Order Pickup Solutions is proud to announce that its OrderHQ™ Exterior Smart Food Locker Solution is a featured recipient of the 2024 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards from the National Restaurant Association. This award celebrates cutting-edge technology that not only revolutionizes the foodservice industry, but also streamlines operations and enhances customer experiences.

With the OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker, customers and delivery drivers can pick up orders from outside the restaurant in less than 10 seconds.

The OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker Solution moves takeout and delivery order pickup outside, reducing crowding and lines inside while offering an automated alternative to curbside. Employees simply load the completed order into the locker solution from inside the kitchen, while customers and delivery drivers pick up outside the restaurant.

The judges noted that, "There was obvious thought put into the weatherproofing, security features, and patent-pending circulation system of the OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker to maintain an ambient temperature, regardless of what's going on outside."

Designed to redefine the takeout experience, the OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker provides convenience and efficiency for third-party delivery drivers, takeout customers and staff alike. Guests can quickly retrieve their orders by simply scanning a code, bypassing drive-thru lines and avoid crowding in the store. Rather than orders being placed on a shelf where they can be mistakenly picked up by the wrong person, this solution only will give the order to the correct customer or delivery driver.

This innovative solution not only saves time for customers but also optimizes employee labor and increases order throughput during peak hours. With the help of ApexIQ™ software and data, businesses can empower their operations for profitability while meeting customers' demands for faster service.

By integrating with their existing software systems, businesses can gain visibility into the full order fulfilment process, including the final step of pickup.

"With the OrderHQ Exterior Smart Food Locker Solution, our goal is to elevate the customer journey all while simultaneously improving operational and labor challenges for restaurants," says Kent Savage, founder and CEO of Apex. "Being honored as a KI Awardee demonstrates that Apex Order Pickup Solutions is at the forefront of revolutionizing the foodservice industry for both businesses and their customers."

Recipients of the KI Awards, granted by a panel of third–party experts, will be showcased in the KI Showroom at the annual National Restaurant Association Show from May 18–21 at Chicago's McCormick Place. You can also see the OrderHQ Exterior Locker solution at Apex booth 5839.

To learn more about the OrderHQ Series, visit http://apexorderpickup.com .

About Apex Order Pickup Solutions

Apex is a leading global provider of contactless smart order pickup solutions for use in foodservice, retail, and B2B ecommerce. Apex self-serve order pickup solutions are in use in over 5,000 locations globally. Apex is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

SOURCE Apex Order Pickup Solutions