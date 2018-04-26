New Spinal Stimulation Technology More Effective in Reducing Pain in Patients with Intractable Spine or Limb Pain Compared to Medical Treatment

Presented today in a scientific poster at the American Academy of Pain Medicine 34th Annual Meeting, this abstract intends to increase awareness about spinal stimulation as an option to treat chronic pain.

"Given the national opioid crisis, patients, physicians, policy makers, and payers are asking about viable alternatives to treat intractable pain. Spinal stimulation has demonstrated efficacy in a variety of difficult to manage chronic pain conditions," says Tim Lamer, MD, of the Mayo Clinic who led the research.

"Our study is a comprehensive systematic review of the spinal stimulation literature spanning the past 30 years. We included only the highest quality studies consisting of Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs). The results of our systematic review are that RCTs have demonstrated effectiveness and significantly greater odds of pain improvement with spinal stimulation compared to medical therapy in patients with painful diabetic neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, and pain in the setting of failed spine surgery. Recently published studies have shown that newer spinal stimulation technology such as dorsal root ganglion stimulation and Hf10 spinal stimulation compared to conventional spinal stimulation may have even greater success in achieving pain relief in properly selected patients."

About AAPM

The American Academy of Pain Medicine is the premier medical association for pain physicians and their treatment teams with some 2,000 members. Now in its 35th year of service, the Academy's mission is to advance and promote the full spectrum of multidisciplinary pain care, education, advocacy, and research to improve function and quality of life for people in pain. Information is available on the Academy's website at www.painmed.org.

