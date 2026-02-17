New Spincast U.S. Patent Enables AI-Powered Shoppable Television

Artificial intelligence innovation unlocks billions in untapped revenue opportunities for brands, studios and broadcasters

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital ad spending in the United States is expected to reach $412 billion by 2026, yet an estimated $120 billion in potential sales conversions are lost due to the lack of a direct path to purchase. Spincast's new U.S. patent solves this problem.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office today awarded Spincast U.S. Patent No. 12,556,771, titled "Video System With Intra-Video User Input and Related Methods." The newly patented technology enables consistent, frictionless "buy what you see" AI-powered shoppable TV transactions within premium video content, without the frustration of scanning QR codes or intrusive ad overlays that disrupt the shared-screen TV viewing experience.

"Our AI technology is a game-changer for shoppable TV, allowing us to make every ad and moment on screen actionable and shoppable. We can even re-monetize past product placement deals found in evergreen content," said Daniel H. Thompson, founder and CEO of Spincast.

Spincast said its offering eliminates inconsistent shoppability across platforms, channels and shows and provides an integrated experience compatible with major TV ecosystems. The company added that, unlike some solutions, it does not require disabling studio-grade anti-piracy protections that could expose premium content to piracy risks.

As AI reshapes television, media and commerce, Spincast is positioned to capitalize on the trend. For general inquiries, visit: spincasttv.com or contact [email protected]. To watch Spincast's shoppable programming live visit: spincast.tv. For inquiries regarding content distribution on spincast.tv, visit: spincastmedia.com.

About Spincast

Spincast is the Florida-based startup unlocking new ad revenue opportunities. Spincast enables AI-powered shoppable television to seamlessly convert ads, sponsorships and product placements into interactive commerce experiences for brands, studios and broadcasters.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Spincast