New Spindrift® Fuji Apple celebrates the unmatched taste of real apples - never from concentrate

Founded on the belief that the best tastes come from nature, Spindrift is proudly made the hard way with real squeezed fruit. When Spindrift set out to create a new apple flavor, the team tasted 18 unique blends of apple juice before agreeing that Fuji Apple hit all the right notes: aromatic, floral, juicy, with the right amount of sweetness.

"At Spindrift, we believe taste is everything," said Bill Creelman, Founder and CEO. "This is why using real squeezed fruit is crucial to our process. Fuji apple juice has the most incredible flavor, aroma, and complexity. To honor the fresh taste of the fruit in every batch, we developed a cold chain network that ensures the freshness you enjoy from the tree lasts all the way through the process until it ends up in your can."

Spindrift® Fuji Apple, like all of Spindrift's products, is made with real squeezed fruit, not-from-concentrate, and has 0g added sugar. To capture the unique character in Fuji Apple, the team sourced a blend of apple varietals grown in US orchards to complement and balance the bright, ripe flavor of Fuji Apple.

"Most apple-flavored beverages in the market use apple juice from concentrate," said Jon Silverman, SVP of Innovation. "With concentrates, you're boiling apples down to a sugary syrup so you can store them for months or years at a time, and in the process, losing the flavor and aroma. Our process for making Spindrift Fuji Apple honors the fruit. These apples are made into juice within weeks of being picked. The difference in taste is remarkable. Each sip is like the first bite of a really good apple: that juicy, crisp snap of sweetness. Fuji is such an enjoyable and refreshing flavor; this will be an everyday Spindrift you'll keep coming back to."

Spindrift is also releasing Cranberry Raspberry out of the vault for fall. The flavor has returned in the past few seasons, but this year, it will be more widely available online and in retail nationwide. "We're also excited to 'bring back CranRas' as our consumers say. This flavor is an enduring favorite, and we love that it's become a seasonal tradition. Consumers look forward to stocking up and sharing Cranberry Raspberry while hosting or gathering with loved ones at occasions that make the last few months of the year so special," said Silverman.

Spindrift® Fuji Apple and Cranberry Raspberry will be available at the end of August in select retailers and on the company's website August 19th. Prices and availability may vary. For more information on Spindrift and to view their new brand film, visit drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift.

About Spindrift

Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc. is making every beverage a positive force of nature. Founded in 2010 on the belief that the best tastes come directly from nature, every Spindrift is proudly made the hard way with real squeezed fruit. Spindrift does things the hard way, the intentional way, the better albeit more challenging way, the right way – because, in the end, it's worth it. From searching worldwide to source the best-tasting fruit to prioritizing quality throughout their carefully-hewn manufacturing process to their best-in-class sensory process, every Spindrift is crafted to celebrate the aroma, texture, and taste of real fruit – never from concentrate - in every sip. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide, and Spindrift Spiked® hard seltzer is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Spindrift