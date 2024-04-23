New Spirits and Seltzers Brand, Pink Sand Spirits, Co., Announces a Groundbreaking Partnership with the Global Food Distributor, Sysco, in The Bahamas

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Sand Spirits, Co., a new brand of spirits & seltzers, announced their partnership with Sysco Bahamas, becoming Sysco Bahamas' exclusive premium spirits & seltzers partner for the launch of Sysco's wine and spirits distribution.

Pink Sand Spirits, Co. was conceived by four friends in Harbour Island to celebrate the elevated lifestyle of living and vacationing in The Bahamas and share this lifestyle with the Featuring a full range of Bahamian inspired white spirits and spirits-based seltzers, Pink Sand products are crafted with all-natural flavors for a deliciously refreshing experience. Their packaging reflects the refined essence of the Bahamian sun, 'pink' sand & sea lifestyle that invites consumers to "Crack Open the Good Life" with them.

"We are honored to collaborate with Sysco Bahamas to distribute Pink Sand Spirits & Seltzers," said Pablo Conde, Co-Founder at Pink Sand Spirits, Co. This partnership not only signifies a momentous step forward for Pink Sand Spirits, Co., but also reflects our shared mission to showcase the elevated side of the Bahamian lifestyle to the rest of the world."

As a dynamic and forward-thinking distributor, Sysco Bahamas is constantly seeking unique and high-quality products to offer their valued customers. With the addition of Pink Sand Spirits, Co. to their portfolio, Sysco Bahamas is excited to bring an exceptional selection of spirits and seltzers to the market.

"This partnership symbolizes innovation, quality, and a celebration of our Bahamian heritage," said Candice Burrows, Director of Business Resources at Sysco Bahamas. "Together, we aim to elevate the beverage experience for our customers and consumers alike. With Sysco Bahamas' commitment to excellence and Pink Sand's dedication to crafting exceptional spirits and seltzers, we are poised to create unforgettable moments and redefine the beverage landscape in The Bahamas. Here's to raising a glass to success, collaboration, and the spirit of Harbour Island."

With Sysco Bahamas' extensive distribution network and dedicated sales team, they are poised to introduce Pink Sand Spirits, Co. to a wider audience, ensuring that consumers across The Bahamas have access to these outstanding products.

For more information about Pink Sand Spirits, Co. and to inquire about distribution opportunities, please visit https://pinksandspirits.co or www.syscobahamas.com .

