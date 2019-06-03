New Sports Betting Venture, Circa Sports, Officially Launches In Downtown Las Vegas

"The bell has rung, and we are thrilled to be taking bets of all kinds with Circa Sports," said Stevens. "We intend to bring that old-school Las Vegas vibe to the floor, so there was no better place to bring this to life than in Las Vegas' most historic hotel, Golden Gate."

Steven's "guests first" philosophy will be seen throughout Circa Sports. Led by a team featuring the finest oddsmakers in the city, Circa Sports will bring top-notch customer service to visitors, appealing to betting novices and sharps alike. In addition, the Circa Sports mobile app is now available to add convenience to what will be the most competitive wagering menu – from daily games and events to futures – in Las Vegas.

To celebrate the camaraderie of the Las Vegas sports betting community, Stevens invited a variety of Las Vegas' top bookmakers to place the first official bets at Golden Gate on opening day. This included an exciting ribbon cutting presentation featuring part of the Circa Sports executive team, including Vice President of Operations Mike Palm and Sportsbook Director Matt Metcalf.

The season-long Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest will offer $1.5 million in prizes, including a $1 million payout for the champion. All players must be at least 21 years of age and can enter the statewide contest by registering at Golden Gate and paying a $1,000 entry fee. Participants can enter now until through September 7.

Designed by MOSER Architecture Studio, the 1,297-square-foot sportsbook at Golden Gate features a state-of-the-art video wall, LED boards displaying betting odds and two betting kiosks. On June 19, Circa Sports will introduce a satellite program at sister property the D Las Vegas. Its next stop will be at the highly anticipated multi-level, stadium-style sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino in December 2020.

About Circa Sports

Helmed by casino owner and Downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in Las Vegas and will be a leader in the city for sports futures. Following the company's launch at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, Circa Sports will introduce a satellite program at the D Las Vegas in late June 2019 and the multi-level, stadium-style sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino in December 2020.

About Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Opening in 1906 at One Fremont Street, Golden Gate's legacy spans the birth of Las Vegas, the Roaring 20s, the Rat Pack era and now the 21st century. Boasting a prime location under the lights of the Fremont Street Experience and three distinctive bars, the historic property delivers an experience that is authentic and energetic. Golden Gate – where the past meets the future and the spirit of Las Vegas is very much alive.

