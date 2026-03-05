LANGFANG, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This article is from Essen Tech News

On February 27, the Langfang Municipal Bureau of Sports in Hebei Province convened the city's 2026 sports work conference. The meeting emphasized that the city's sports system must align its thinking and actions, address challenges with a strong sense of urgency and a practical work style, and ensure that all initiatives are effectively implemented, contributing to the development of a strong sports city and a Healthy Langfang.

New Sports Landscape in Langfang, Hebei: Nationwide Fitness Drives Dual Growth in Sports and Economy

Over the past year, Langfang achieved notable results in mass sports, competitive sports, and the growth of the sports industry.

In the field of mass sports, the city invested more than 8 million yuan to upgrade seven large-scale sports parks and to build or renovate 17 neighborhood ball-game courts. The per capita sports venue area increased to 3.05 square meters. A total of 708 public-benefit sporting events were held throughout the year, and participation in the "National Fitness Walking and Running Conference" exceeded 100,000 person-times, effectively promoting the nationwide fitness campaign.

In terms of the sports industry, Langfang hosted high-profile events in 2025, including the China Drone Racing League, while exploring an integrated "sports and tourism" development model. These initiatives directly generated more than 7 million yuan in local economic activity. The total scale of the city's sports industry is expected to reach 14.099 billion yuan, underscoring sports as a new driver of local economic growth.

The conference also recognized National Advanced Units and Individuals in Mass Sports for the 2021–2024 period. Among those honored were Hebei Mengzhou Sports Development Co., Ltd. and sports manager Zhou Qian, who received the title of National Advanced Individual in Sports. Zhou has organized widely acclaimed events, including table tennis tournaments, youth football competitions, international basketball invitationals, and the Yongqing Ice and Snow Festival. These events have attracted international enthusiasts and young participants alike, sustaining strong momentum in public sports initiatives in Yongqing County amid the nationwide fitness movement. By integrating sporting events with the sports industry, Zhou has injected fresh vitality into local cultural tourism and economic development, demonstrating the influential role individuals can play in advancing regional sports development.

Overall, Langfang's sports sector has shown coordinated progress in public participation, event-driven economic growth, and industrial expansion. These achievements have laid a solid foundation for sports development in 2026 and provide replicable experience for the city's ambition to become a leading sports hub.

SOURCE Essen Tech News