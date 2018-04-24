New Stable Operations TRACC holds potential to unlock 15 to 20 percent additional plant capacity

The Stable Operations TRACC is the result of a new product development partnership, which pairs Competitive Capabilities International (CCi), a global leader in innovative continuous improvement solutions, with R&G Global Consultants, operational excellence and supply chain management experts. Leveraging big data, the Stable Operations TRACC delivers new insights and provides a faster way to scale predictable, reliable and stable manufacturing operations.

"We are excited about the benefits that this partnership will bring to our clients, who can now create a 15 to 20 percent increase in capacity within six months of implementing the Stable Operations TRACC," says Glenn Leask, Chief Executive Officer of CCi.

Cargill, one of the world's premier food, agriculture, nutrition and risk management companies and the first client to deploy the Stable Operations TRACC, played a significant role in facilitating the partnership between CCi and R&G Global Consultants.

"The combined strengths of this partnership enable us to provide innovative solutions to industry challenges across the value chain. This brings us another step closer to offering clients one integrated solution for unified, continuous improvement," says Leask.

Stable Operations TRACC uses a data-driven approach to address industry challenges, such as high capacity utilization, supply chain service delivery issues and CAPEX avoidance. Through data analytics and the TRACC methodology, organizations are able to scale improvements across multiple sites and operations. Additionally, blended learning modules support training needs to ensure a sustained approach to the improvement journey.

"We are pleased to partner with CCi to bring a stronger version of the Stable Ops product to our clients and to the market," said Aart Willem de Wolf, Managing Partner at R&G Global Consultants.

"Through Stable Operations TRACC, Stable Ops is now available as a fully integrated TRACC product providing our clients with a clear roadmap, including stages of maturity, to realize structural productivity. This partnership will also further strengthen the implementation support we can offer to our global client base."

About Competitive Capabilities International (CCi)

Established in 1987, CCi is a privately held, global company that enables organizations to deliver sustainable results across the supply chain through a continuous improvement solution called TRACC. With its core experience residing in manufacturing and supply chain best practices, CCi's goal is to "unlock greatness" in organizational capability through proven experience in World Class Manufacturing (WCM), Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Six Sigma, Lean and Supply Chain Optimization.

Learn more:

TRACC

R&G Global Consultants

CCi Contact: Agency Contact: Robyn Mace Emily Zarecki Marketing Manager Vice President, Account Management Competitive Capabilities International RP Marketing rmace@ccint.net ezarecki@r-p.com



R&G Global contact:

Jacqueline Westmaas

Marketing and Sales

R&G Global Consultants

Jacqueline.westmaas@rnggc.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-stable-operations-tracc-holds-potential-to-unlock-15-to-20-percent-additional-plant-capacity-300635394.html

SOURCE Competitive Capabilities International (CCi)