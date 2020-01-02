New STAD Stadium and Sports Light from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures has announced a new LED sports light - the versatile and powerful STAD. STAD is an LED sports lighter with a twist. While STAD is a superior choice for new sports lighting projects, STAD is designed to be a perfect one-for-one replacement of outdated metal halide and PSMH sports lighters. Each of its three wattages, 360, 430, and 500, produce up to 179 lumens per watt. STAD emits sufficient lumens to replace the light emitted by metal halide and pulse start metal halide sports luminaires. A choice of a bolt or bracket mount makes retrofitting easy and fast. With a choice of narrow, medium, or wide optics, the STAD is a formidable option to illuminate any sports field or stadium efficiently.

"STAD is designed for new lighting projects as well as for direct one-to-one replacement of old 1000w and 1500w metal halide sports light fixtures," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "For one-to-one replacements, STAD has the correct lumen output, optics and mounts to work on existing sports poles and brackets, enabling facility managers to be able to upgrade the lighting for their sports fields efficiently."

STAD has many other features that put it in a class above similar fixtures. The STAD is available in a sturdy IP65-rated die cast aluminum finish that won't rust or corrode. It has a low effective projection area (EPA) of only 2.7 and weighs only 39 pounds or less. The light from this fixture shines through a clear polycarbonate lens. 70+ CRI ensures that colors are true to life. 4000 or 5700 Kelvin are standard, with 5700K being perfect for photography and televised events. STAD is L70 rated at 70,000 hours. STAD is also DLC, UL, CUL, CE, and RoHs listed. Like most Access Fixtures luminaires, STAD comes with a 5-year warranty.

