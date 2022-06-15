New Staking Software From Idexo Reduces Months of Effort to a Few Clicks for Web3 Projects and Enables Optimized Token Launches

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Idexo is pleased to announce the launch of its new Staking Software that makes it possible for web3 projects to launch fully-featured staking systems with a simple web interface. Highlight features and benefits of this system are:

Adding a staking module in the idexo web application.

Create and deploy audited staking software smart contracts and a full-stack custom-branded staking and claiming DApp with a few clicks in a simple admin web interface, saving months of trial-and-error effort and cost.

Gain the ability to have full-featured staking systems fully-tested and ready for launch on Day 1, creating great community token launch experiences and ultimately better launches.

Gain the ability to focus more resources on technical development related to the project's mission by relying on ready-made solutions for staking that are battle-tested and continuously developed and supported by the idexo team.

"When we launched we had to scramble to get these staking systems in place in the very intense post-launch environment. Since then we've observed other projects launch after us and face the same challenges, the same scramble, and tremendous pressure from their communities," says Greg Marlin CEO/CTO of idexo. "We are very happy to know we can help other projects coming after us save this time and effort and launch smoothly and confidently on Day 1. At idexo, we've been very focused on building out different staking systems for many months now, creating a strong foundation for this product, and look forward to adding more features and benefits through continuous development."

Project founders and executives looking to get started with this can register for an account or demo on the idexo website. Staking systems can be launched on Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, Polygon and Solana, with more chains being added. Customers who sign up before the end of June can choose a bundled package of the Staking System, Token Vesting Management , and NFT Marketing Software for a discounted introductory offer.

