New Standard Equities Names New Chief Investment Officer

Mr. Walters was most recently responsible for AvalonBay's investment activity in all West Coast markets, which included acquisitions, dispositions, redevelopment, and asset management responsibilities. During his tenure with AvalonBay, he had been involved with the acquisition and disposition of over 39,000 multifamily units valued in excess of $11.1 billion. Prior to joining AvalonBay Communities, he was Managing Director at Dominion Capital Management focused on investments in the early stage of technology companies. Mr. Walters's prior transaction experience also includes acquisition and underwriting responsibilities for BT Capital Partners and TA Associates.

"I've known Tim for 14 years. His integrity, professional comportment, and collaborative nature make for a perfect fit for our organization, and his investment acumen is second to none in the industry. We are thrilled to have him join the firm," said Edward Ring, founder and CEO of NSE. Mr. Walters joins a team of similarly seasoned executives including COO Julie Blank, CFO Cyrus Blourtchi and asset management head, Daniel Byrd.

Mr. Walters began his career at Lehman Brothers focusing on capital raising and strategic initiatives for the firm's Technology Group. "I've been lucky to work on several transactions with Eddie and his team over the years and have always had tremendous respect for his passion and integrity. The opportunity to join such a seasoned and successful team was incredibly compelling and I look forward to helping the organization grow and expand on those past achievements," said Walters. Ring also noted that he will be a tremendous addition to the NSE family with invaluable input in all areas of its business.

ABOUT NEW STANDARD EQUITIES

Founded in 2010, New Standard Equities (NSE) is a full-service real estate company providing property management, asset management, construction management and project investment. The company deploys private and institutional capital to acquire and operate multifamily assets that offer investors long-term appreciation and cash flow. While it's headquartered in Los Angeles, NSE has extensive hands-on experience in all major West Coast markets from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest.

