NEW STANDARD SENIOR LIVING BRINGS AFFORDABLE, ASSISTED LIVING TO SOUTH JERSEY

Two Out of Three Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Communities Now Serve Seniors with Medicaid Coverage

RED BANK, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three newly built communities, developed by New Standard Senior Living (NSSL), a New Jersey-based assisted living provider that specializes in Medicaid facilities, are available to South Jersey seniors who are in need of affordable, assisted living.

All three communities feature individual (single occupant only) studio apartment-style residences. The Millville community offers 154 units while the second, Egg Harbor Township location offers 166 units that are filling fast. The last of the initial three communities, located in Hammonton, is nearing its completion with 174 units this spring. Reservations are now accepted.

The NSSL communities are the first of its kind in the state of New Jersey, and are designated to provide a much needed solution for affordable, assisted living for New Jersey seniors. Affordable — being key — especially for seniors who are not in need of skilled nursing facilities and who cannot afford market-rate assisted living residences. Affordability however, should not suggest shortcuts in senior living and care standards. Quite the opposite, the NSSL's mission is to bring high quality, affordable, senior living, health and wellness — thus, the New Standard — to low income seniors.

The NSSL communities offer private living residences with a private bath in state-of-the-art, smart-building complexes that are fully ADA accessible to accommodate all residents including those with visual, hearing, motor and cognitive disabilities. Additionally, each community was developed with a green standard, has ASHRE Level 2 and Energy Star certifications and, all three facilities were designed to accommodate solar energy.

Seniors and their loved ones can obtain more information about Millville, Egg Harbor Township, and Hammonton communities and schedule tours by calling 609-330-6878 or by visiting newstandardsl.com.

About New Standard Senior Living

With corporate offices in Red Bank, N.J., New Standard Senior Living (NSSL) is the first provider in the state purposely created to deliver dedicated, affordable, assisted living solutions, including direct Medicaid admissions, for New Jersey seniors. For more information, visit newstandardsl.com.

Contact:

Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management

Phone: 609-330-6878

Efax: 856-558-9357

