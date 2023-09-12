New Standard Senior Living Hosts Senior Health Fair On September 20

News provided by

New Standard Senior Living

12 Sep, 2023, 10:50 ET

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Standard Senior Living (NSSL), a New Jersey-based affordable, assisted living provider will host a Senior Health Fair on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in the Egg Harbor Township assisted living community located at 6817 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234.

This event is open to the public between 9 am and 1 pm with free admission and is held in partnership with multiple health and professional organizations including BAYADA© Home Health Care, Swan Hospice, Preferred Care Health Centers, Fountain Springs, AtlantiCare, Cumberland County Mental Health, ExcelCare, Angelic Health, and the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

"The Senior Health Fair is an important event for our community and we are very excited about hosting it this year at one of NSSL's assisted living locations. On this day, health care professionals and organizations unite in the mission of helping and educating our community, while members of the community benefit from having access to complimentary resources like the free health screenings for seniors," says Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management, New Standard Senior Living.

The purpose of the Senior Health Fair is to deliver valuable information and resources to seniors, their families and members of the local community. Attendees will be able to explore topics in senior care, learn about available programs for seniors, discuss alternative pathways to happiness and good health, as well as participate in free health screenings.

More information about the Senior Health Fair can be obtained by visiting New Standard Senior Living's website at newstandardsl.com/senior-health-fair/.

About New Standard Senior Living
With corporate offices in Red Bank, N.J., New Standard Senior Living (NSSL) is the first provider in the state purposely created to deliver dedicated, affordable, assisted living solutions, including direct Medicaid admissions, for  New Jersey seniors. For more information, visit newstandardsl.com.

Contact:
Michele McLaughlin, Director of External Case Management
Phone: 609-330-6878
Efax: 856-558-9357

SOURCE New Standard Senior Living

Also from this source

ASSISTED LIVING FOR LOW-INCOME SENIORS 101

AFFORDABLE, ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY NOW OPEN IN HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.