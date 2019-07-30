New Startup Biotech Company Plans to Test Promising Herpes Vaccine for Both HSV-1 and HSV-2

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excell Biotech LLC, a startup biotechnology company developing vaccines and gene therapies for viral infections and auto immune diseases, announced that it has developed a vaccine for the Herpes Simplex virus. The EXD-12 vaccine is a live attenuated virus vaccine. Although still in the development phase there is a lot of optimism surrounding the vaccine candidate. Excell is currently setting out to test the vaccine for its prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy in the guinea pig model. Following the successful completion of the preclinical work in the animal model the company will move forward with human testing. The ultimate goal for the vaccine is to become a therapeutic option to alleviate symptoms, curb viral shedding and stop the spread of the herpes virus.

About the herpes pandamic

In the United States alone, one in two people have HSV-1 and one out of six people aged 14 to 49 have genital herpes or HSV-2. Aside from genital herpes, HSV-1 is a major cause of blindness and life threatening encephalitis – or inflammation of the brain. Neonatal herpes, a life-threatening complication that occurs when babies contract HSV-1 or HSV-2 from their mothers during childbirth, is also a major concern. The World Health Organization has called for better herpes prevention strategies, as people with genital herpes are three times more likely to contract HIV/AIDS.

Excell Biotech goals

Currently the only FDA-approved treatment for herpes is antiviral drugs. We need better options to treat the herpes virus in infected individuals and to curb its spread. We hope that the EXD-12 vaccine will prove itself capable in animal testing. We hope to have the preclinical animal data completed by the end of 2019. Excell would like to start human testing in early 2020. We hope that our organizations research and dedication will be instrumental to the eradication of the herpes pandemic. Our current data is very encouraging.

About Excell Biotech

Excell Biotech LLC was formed in May 2018 by its CEO and scientific team. The company was formed to develop vaccines and gene therapies for viral infections and auto immune diseases. Excell is excited to announce its flagship EXD-12 project. The plan is to move this project forward safely, responsibly and expeditiously. www.excellbio.io

