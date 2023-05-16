New Startup Launches World's First Communication Channel Built on Payment Transactions

Engage set to speak at Money 2020 Europe to introduce groundbreaking platform

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What if banking providers could remain vital to the ongoing merchant-customer relationship and help drive future transactions? Engage is the world's first communication channel built on purchase transactions – not on PII.

Banking providers facilitate the most important interaction between a merchant and a customer – the card transaction. But the point of sale is a single, fleeting moment. Relationships between merchants and customers often continue long afterwards through other channels. However, such engagement is rife with friction and privacy issues requiring customers to provide personal information and merchants to incur liability.

The groundbreaking technology uses a standard card transaction to create a communication channel allowing both merchants and customers to communicate right within their existing digital banking platforms without requiring any personal information or changes to current processes and systems. Engage puts banking providers in the center of the ongoing merchant-customer relationship.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to speak at the upcoming Money 2020 Europe event to share Engage's vision and unveil our newly launched platform. With heightened customer concerns about privacy, new legislation, and changes from the largest technology companies, merchant-customer engagement is getting increasingly harder and creates new liability. Engage set out to solve this problem by using the one universal touch point – the sale – to connect merchants and customers. Our technology now adds a communications channel to the existing card payment rails connecting merchants and customers right within their digital banking applications, putting banking providers in the center of the ongoing merchant-customer relationship, without requiring any personal information or changes in processes or systems," says Engage Founder, Sean Mallean.

Merchants get a valuable new channel for generating repeat business and loyalty, as well as real-time insights into their business and customer relationships. Consumers get the benefits of personalized engagement from merchants where they shop without sharing any personal information. And banking providers get an exclusive, new service in a competitive market that helps them acquire more merchants, drive card volumes, and operate at the forefront of new technology.

About Engage Systems

Engage's patented technology is changing the approach to merchant-customer engagement, turning banking providers into a facilitator of something far greater than a fleeting transaction.

Founded by Sean Mallean, a fintech and payments thought leader with over three decades of industry experience with several of his own start-ups and strategic leadership within some of the world's largest banks and technology companies.

