New State-by-State Reports Reveal the Huge Human and Economic Toll of Osteoporosis

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new series of state-by-state reports released today by the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) highlights substantial differences across the states in the number of fractures caused by osteoporosis and their resulting costs and deaths. The reports also document racial disparities in screening and outcomes, including lower screening rates and higher rates of death for Black Medicare FFS beneficiaries following a bone fracture.

The NOF contracted with the independent actuarial firm Milliman to analyze the state-by-state economic and clinical impact of bone fractures suffered by Americans insured by Medicare. The 50 individual state reports being released today provide a first-ever detailed state-level review of the incidence of osteoporotic fractures, their health care impact and associated Medicare costs.

Key findings include:

Approximately 2.1 million osteoporotic fractures were suffered by 1.8 million Americans covered by Medicare in 2016. The incremental annual allowed medical cost for osteoporotic fractures was $21,564 per Medicare FFS beneficiary in 2016.

per Medicare FFS beneficiary in 2016. Medicare FFS beneficiaries suffered additional subsequent fractures within one year of the initial fracture at over three times the annual rate of new osteoporotic fractures for all Medicare FFS beneficiaries. In the six-month period following subsequent fractures that were suffered up to three years following an initial fracture in 2016 the cost was $5.7 billion .

. Preventing between 5% and 20% of these subsequent fractures could have saved between $272 million and $1.1 billion for the Medicare FFS program during a follow-up period that lasted up to three years after a new osteoporotic fracture.

State Variations:

After adjusting for differences in age and sex, Medicare FFS beneficiaries in Hawaii had 24% lower rates of osteoporotic fractures than the national average, while Kentucky and Florida had the highest rates of fractures, 13% and 12% higher than the national average respectively.

had 24% lower rates of osteoporotic fractures than the national average, while and had the highest rates of fractures, 13% and 12% higher than the national average respectively. While the national average estimated 180-day incremental cost of a subsequent fracture was about $20,400 , this varied significantly among states from a low of about $17,000 in Arkansas to a high of $26,200 in Wyoming .

Ethnic/Race Variations:

While Black Medicare FFS beneficiaries had lower rates of fracture, only 5% received screening for osteoporosis with a bone mineral density (BMD) test within 6 months of a new osteoporotic fracture – when the need for treatment and action is highest – compared to 8% of all Medicare FFS beneficiaries with a fracture.

22% of Black Medicare FFS beneficiaries died within 12 months of a fracture, exceeding the national average rate of 19% and rates for White (19%), Asian (16%), Hispanic (18%) and North American Native (18%) beneficiaries.

About 6% and 7% of North American Native and Hispanic Medicare FFS beneficiaries, respectively, received a BMD test within 6 months of a new fracture compared to 8% among all Medicare FFS beneficiaries.

"The health care system is failing the more than 54 million people who have osteoporosis or low bone density and are at high risk of breaking bones," said Claire Gill, CEO of NOF. "We have the tools to substantially reduce the enormous burden of osteoporotic fractures, and there are simple steps the Biden Administration and Congress can take to incentivize their use."

The NOF made several recommendations based on the report, including:

Congress and CMS should make changes to Medicare payments to incentivize widespread use of model secondary fracture prevention/care coordination practices for beneficiaries who have suffered an osteoporosis-related fracture and are thus at risk for another fracture.

Cuts to Medicare payment rates for osteoporosis screening which have reduced access should be reversed either administratively or by legislation.

Medicare also pays for FDA-approved drug treatments for osteoporosis that can help reduce spine and hip fractures by up to 70 percent and cut secondary (repeat) fractures by about half. But about 80 percent go untreated, even after a fracture. Congress should mandate and fund a national education and action initiative aimed at reducing fractures among older Americans.

Pamela Pelizzari, a Milliman co-author, said, "The findings in this report highlight the substantial disease burden resulting from osteoporosis-related fractures among Medicare FFS beneficiaries. The state-level reports highlight both variability across populations and opportunities for improvements in osteoporosis management."

For a full copy of the report, please visit NOF's National Bone Health Policy Institute website: https://www.bonehealthpolicyinstitute.org/

About the National Osteoporosis Foundation Established in 1984, the National Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy and research. For more information on the National Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.nof.org.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with office in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit Milliman.com.

Click here to download the key findings report.

Media Contact:

Steadfast Communications

Donald Fantozzi

[email protected]

202-379-5902

SOURCE National Osteoporosis Foundation

Related Links

www.nof.org

