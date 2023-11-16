NEW STATE CAPITAL PARTNERS ADDS WILL SWAYNE AS SENIOR PRINCIPAL

New State Capital Partners

16 Nov, 2023, 07:02 ET

LARCHMONT, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New State Capital Partners ("New State") today announced it has hired Will Swayne as Senior Principal. Mr. Swayne has twenty years of investment experience, most recently as a Managing Director at Partners Group, where he led deals in the Professional Services sector. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at CI Capital Partners.

"Will has been a friend of the firm for many years and a prior colleague," said David Blechman, Founder and Senior Principal of New State. "His investment philosophy and interest in working with founders to implement best practices aligns well with ours. We look forward to having him on our senior team."

"I am excited to join the New State team," said Mr. Swayne. "I have watched as the firm has built a real franchise in the lower middle market and appreciate the partnership-oriented approach to value creation. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to New State's ongoing success."

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA. New State and its affiliates have invested in almost 40 companies to date. For more information visit www.newstatecp.com

Contact:

Lambert

Joanne Lessner, [email protected], 212-222-7436

Caroline Luz, [email protected], 203-570-6462

SOURCE New State Capital Partners

