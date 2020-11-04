New State-of-the-Art Cannabis Dispensary Coming to Chicago Suburbs

Consume Oakbrook Terrace has multiple interactive display features that teach purchasers about the types of cannabis and the active compounds in the products. The ultramodern touch screen exhibit guides purchasers from seed to sale, educates on the different types of consumption and products, and has interactive features that highlights the scent and flavor elements that make up different cannabis strains. In addition, the dispensary will feature "the world's largest smokable joint." Consume hopes that this new location will become a destination dispensary, like one you would find in Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

"Consume has hired and trained nearly 40 new employees for our new location," Mike Greco, General Manager of Consume Oakbrook Terrace explained. "We look forward to being a member of the community and serving the community through our educational programs."

Consume Oakbrook Terrace, formerly a restaurant, has been fully remodeled to be an immersive experience for cannabis purchasers. Consume plans to use the nearly 3,000 square foot location for events and classes to further educate their patrons. There are a number of socially distanced classes planned and registration is available on the website.

"We hope this location will appeal to someone who has never been to a dispensary, as well as the experienced cannabis user," said Dan Scheidt, Director of Marketing at Consume. "Education is the foundation of Consume and this dispensary fully embodies that in a very innovative way."

Illinois has seen record-breaking cannabis sales, month after month. According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, latest data shows more than 1.4 million cannabis products worth nearly $68 million were purchased last month, with 26% sold to out-of-state residents. Consume Oakbrook Terrace looks to increase these numbers by appealing to both tourists and local residents.

This marks the eighth location for Consume Cannabis Co. and the second adult-use only location. In addition to four dispensaries in Illinois, the company will be growing its presence in Michigan over the next few weeks. Consume Alma and Consume Harrisville are anticipated to open in November.

Visit www.consumecannabis.com for more information on the menu, hours and available classes.

About Consume Cannabis Co.

Consume Cannabis Co. is a cannabis retailer headquartered in Chicago, IL. The company's mission is to educate and guide consumers through their cannabis experience. The company operates eight dispensaries throughout Illinois and Michigan. For more information, visit www.consumecannabis.com .

