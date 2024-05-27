New State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center Launches in Tallahassee, FL: Introducing Amped Fitness®

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness enthusiasts in Tallahassee have a new reason to get pumped *no pun intended* as Amped Fitness®, the city's latest state-of-the-art big-box gym, is set to open its doors on May 30th, 2024 at 4:00 pm. With a commitment to revolutionizing the fitness experience in the area, Amped Fitness® promises to be more than just a gym; it aims to be a community hub for health, wellness, and personal transformation.

Located at 1574 Governors Square Blvd, Amped Fitness® boasts a sprawling 35,000 sqft facility equipped with best-in-class strength & cardio equipment, daily instructor-led group fitness classes, nationally certified personal trainers, a women's only workout area, 24/7 gym access, plus so much more; all designed to elevate the fitness experience to new heights.

Members of Amped Fitness® will have access to a diverse range of group fitness classes that includes Yoga, Zumba, and Pilates, led by certified instructors who are passionate about helping individuals reach their full potential. Additionally, Amped Fitness® will provide around-the-clock FitnessOnDemand virtual classes so gym goers can take advantage of group fitness on their time.

Beyond fitness, Amped prioritizes holistic wellness, offering amenities such as a relaxing Dry Sauna, HydroMassage, Tanning Beds, and an exclusive Recovery Zone stocked with Normatec Therapy Boots, and Hyperice Percussion Therapy Guns to aid post-workout recovery.

In alignment with its commitment to community engagement, Amped Fitness® will host regular events, giveaways, and challenges aimed at fostering camaraderie among members and promoting a culture of health and vitality.

To celebrate its grand opening, Amped is offering discounted Founder's Rate and incentives for early sign-ups. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the gym's website at www.ampedfitness.com to lock in their low rate before they expire the night before they open.

About Amped Fitness®: Amped is a premier fitness facility located in the heart of Tallahassee, FL, dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their fitness and wellness goals. With a focus on community, personalized training, and top-notch amenities, Amped Fitness is poised to become the go-to destination for health and fitness enthusiasts in the area.

