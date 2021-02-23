New State of the Menu report from Technomic spotlights trends to come in 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released a new State of the Menu report, highlighting growing ingredients and flavors on menus; trend predictions that will surface this year; and insights into best-in-class, limited-time offers. Foodservice occasions are drastically evolving, and this report provides crucial details on how leading restaurant operators are pivoting their menu innovation plans in unprecedented ways.

"Taking a look back is crucial to understanding how the industry has changed and where we're headed," said Lizzy Freier, senior research manager of menu at Technomic. "Our many learnings from the data and analysis—which are reflected in the key themes and recommended actions—are essential for foodservice professionals to be able to plan for the year ahead."

Key findings include:

Chicken is the fastest-growing protein on LSR breakfast menus, up 30.8% year over year

Brazilian flavors are the fastest-growing global flavors on lunch and dinner full-service restaurant menus, at 5.6% year-over-year growth

37% of best-in-class LTOs had brand mentions, proving that consumers find this appealing

The new State of the Menu report is part of Technomic's Ignite Menu tool.

