New Statewide Campaign Seeks to Close Disability Employment Gap

With only 21.3%1 of all people with disabilities employed, Think Ability Wisconsin provides resources for self-advocates, families, employers, and educators to raise expectations and increase opportunities

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An opportunity, a job, a career; they all start with saying "yes", and a new statewide campaign is seeking a better future of disability employment in 2024 and beyond. Think Ability Wisconsin aims to help the state take a step forward in empowering people with disabilities who are seeking employment, their friends and family, and potential employers alike.

Think Ability Wisconsin is a movement targeted toward self-advocates, their friends and family, and potential employers with the purpose of raising the employment rates of workers with disabilities.

Featuring a robust and easy to navigate website (ThinkAbilityWI.org) with interactive content, virtual training courses, and resources for potential employees and employers, Think Ability Wisconsin is focused on increasing employment opportunities for all. The website also includes resources for educators and families of individuals who are preparing to transition from education to employment and adult life.

Changing misconceptions

In order to improve the employment rates of people with disabilities in Wisconsin, Think Ability Wisconsin asserts that it will take effort and commitment from both individuals and society as a whole to help drive change.

"The Think Ability Wisconsin initiative will change the way our state thinks about people with disabilities while simultaneously filling important gaps in our workforce," said Dawn Nuoffer, Think Ability Project Lead and President/CEO at the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin. "We believe that a whole-person, whole-society approach to Wisconsin's workforce issues is exactly what's needed to forever impact and expand opportunities for all of Wisconsin's employers and people with disabilities."

Resources for employees AND employers

Self-advocates and their support groups can only pursue the opportunities that exist, and recent findings indicate a lack of equal opportunities provided by employers for workers with disabilities. Studies show that the employment-population ratio for people with a disability ages 16 to 64 is 31.4 percent, compared to 72.5 percent for people without a disability in the same age group2.

Through guidance and resources, the Think Ability Wisconsin initiative encourages employers to broaden their horizons and to look beyond the non-disabled population and create more chances for this underutilized workforce to thrive.

For businesses with little to no experience hiring people with disabilities, Think Ability Wisconsin's easy-to-navigate online resources and call center are available to answer common questions about hiring and employment solutions, helping to make reliable employment more attainable. The call center's Think Ability Navigators are disability resource experts who are available to provide free, personalized and confidential help on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST.

Everything to gain from gainful employment

"Self advocates, their friends, family, and potential employers have everything to gain from just saying 'yes', to employing workers with disabilities," said Nuoffer. "Think Ability Wisconsin believes that everyone—especially those with disabilities—deserve to feel the fulfillment, independence, and growth that comes from having a job and building a career."

According to a recent study, there are 2.4 open positions for every one job seeker3, suggesting employers need reliable and dedicated employees more than ever. With belief and dedication from Wisconsin employers, Wisconsin's disabled workforce could help fill jobs and help companies operate efficiently if workers are provided the resources and training required for success.

Additionally, data suggests that workplaces that prioritize equity and inclusion in their hiring processes are often more successful. Research shows that employers who consistently hire people with disabilities have on average 28 percent higher revenue4, double the net income and 30 percent higher economic profit margins than their peers.

"In Wisconsin, we're committed to building an economy for all where everyone has the chance to thrive," said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state's leading economic development organization. "That's why WEDC is supporting Think Ability Wisconsin through our Workforce Innovation Grants. This is a great way for employers to broaden their talent pools and for people with disabilities to connect with new opportunities."

The Think Ability Wisconsin website is the number one resource for potential employees and employers striving to inspire change related to disability employment. Providing statistics, education and training resources, the Think Ability Wisconsin website and dedicated team members are available and determined to increase transition and employment outcomes for people with disabilities of all kinds.

Later in 2024, the campaign website will include access to job boards, easy-to-use toolkits, and a chat function, which will all be available at a later date.

This project is supported by federal award number SLFRP0135 awarded to the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin via the Wisconsin Department of Administration by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Visit www.ThinkAbilityWI.org to learn how self-advocates, their friends and family, educators, businesses or government agencies can join the movement and close the disability employment gap in Wisconsin.

