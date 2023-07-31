New Statewide Nonprofit Focused on Securing the Public Pension System in Illinois

News provided by

Secure Illinois Retirements

31 Jul, 2023, 12:36 ET

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public-sector workers, retirees, and advocates from across the state announce Secure Illinois Retirements (SIR), an independent, nonprofit organization committed to finding sustainable solutions for the pension system of Illinois. Secure Illinois Retirements aims to foster dialogue and educate public-sector workers, unions, elected officials, legislators, and citizens from across the state.

"After spending over a decade in government, I know firsthand the sacrifices and commitment public-sector workers make every day of their careers. Public-sector workers and their families deserve safe and secure retirements. We must come together to ensure that pensions remain a promise fulfilled." said Katie Dunne, Executive Director of Secure Illinois Retirements.

SIR's board is composed of public-sector workers, union members, and retirees from across Illinois who share our commitment to retirement security. Recognizing that different communities and stakeholders call for different solutions, Secure Illinois Retirements' leadership plans to convene discussions across the state to hear directly from interested residents and those most impacted.

"The pension shortfall is the most pressing issue impacting the future of our state. Most public-sector workers are not eligible for Social Security benefits, so there is no financial parachute. Secure Illinois Retirements is committed to correcting the record, fostering productive dialogue, and identifying sustainable solutions to ensure a fully funded pension system." Dunne continued.

As part of the launch, Secure Illinois Retirements offers an interactive 'Find Your Fund' tool on its website, SecureIllinoisRetirements.org. This tool provides access to resources and the ability to learn about specific pension funds, compare funding ratios to similar funds from across the state, and find valuable information about the overall pension system in Illinois. On the website, visitors can also sign-up for their newsletter, take an educational course and find resources about the public pensions in our state.

About Secure Illinois Retirements (SIR): Secure Illinois Retirements is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring public-sector employees, elected officials, legislators, unions, and members of our communities to the table to identify sustainable solutions for the pension system in Illinois.

SOURCE Secure Illinois Retirements

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.