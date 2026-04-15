New Statewide Polling Shows Illinois Voters Want to Preserve Energy Choice

Clean Energy Choice Coalition-sponsored survey indicates overwhelming support for energy choice and reduced government restrictions among Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Choice Coalition (CECC) and its members, alongside Senators Sue Rezin (R-38th) and Seth Lewis (R-24th), held a press conference today issuing a new statewide research poll showing strong, bipartisan support for consumer choice in home energy decisions and a growing resistance to government mandates that restrict options.

The Clean Energy Choice Coalition, alongside Senators Sue Rezin and Seth Lewis, and representatives from the Illinois Propane Gas Association, Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Illinois, and the Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce, held a press conference announcing the results of a new statewide energy survey in the Blue Room at the Illinois State Capitol.

The poll, issued to more than 900 registered voters across Chicagoland and downstate Illinois, shows that Illinois voters want the choice to power their homes in their own hands, rather than accept one-size-fits-all energy policies.

"These polling results are more than just a set of numbers. The results here reflect the real views and values of residents and business owners across Illinois," said Tom Cullerton, Executive Director of the Clean Energy Choice Coalition. "Illinois families are under real financial pressure, and they want the freedom to choose what works for their homes."

According to the poll, 82 percent of Illinois voters support homeowners, renters, and homebuyers choosing how to power their homes, including with natural gas. That support spanned regions and political affiliations, and even among households that currently use electric-only power sourcing, 83 percent still supported maintaining energy choice.

The data also underscores that larger economic issues continue to shape voter mindset. Across demographic groups, 64 percent of voters reported that personal finances, cost-of-living concerns, including housing, groceries, and utilities, rank the highest among their ongoing concerns.

"Homebuilders and remodelers see firsthand how important flexibility is for Illinois families. In speaking with these families every day, they want the ability to choose the energy options that work best for their households," said Pete Stefani, President of the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Illinois. "Whether it's for cost savings, reliability, or simply how they live day to day, that flexibility matters. For many families, access to natural gas remains an important part of creating a home that truly meets their needs."

Additionally, the strong support for choice reveals direct political implications, with 63 percent of voters saying they would be less likely to support a legislator who does not prioritize consumer energy choice, an increasingly important data point as policy discussions continue in Springfield.

"Residents of the 40th District are focused on making ends meet, and they expect us to protect the choices that help them manage their household costs," said Senator Patrick Joyce (D-40th). "Energy policy should reflect the realities people are facing every day, and that means preserving flexibility and affordability."

The poll results not only reflect voter sentiment but also point to real-world consequences already evident across Illinois. For the workers who build, maintain, and operate the state's energy infrastructure, these policy debates directly affect jobs, grid reliability, and the security of delivering reliable energy to homes and businesses.

"Our members help build and maintain the essential systems that keep Illinois moving," said Bill Allison, Executive Director of the Illinois Pipe Trades Association. "To support our homes, schools, hospitals, and economic development, we need a balanced approach that preserves energy choice, ensures reliable infrastructure, supports skilled workers, and delivers practical solutions for communities across the state."

Echoing the concerns laid out by fellow CECC members, James M. Sweeney, President-Business Manager, IUOE Local 150, warned that decisions made in Springfield carry real consequences beyond policy discussions, directly influencing the workforce and the communities they live and work in.

"Working men and women across Illinois feel energy costs immediately, at the pump and on their monthly utility bills. This poll confirms what our members hear every day: families want the freedom to choose the energy that fits their home and their budget," said Sweeney. "Taking reliable options off the table risks higher costs and a less dependable grid. Illinois should prioritize affordability and reliability, while supporting the good-paying jobs that build and maintain the infrastructure on which our communities depend."

As a coalition of statewide associations, labor unions, small and large businesses, and consumer advocates, the CECC reiterates that its position supports progress toward a cleaner energy future, but that prioritizing consumer choice, reliability, and practical solutions for Illinois families must remain at the top.

The CECC urges policymakers to take the results seriously as energy policy discussions continue, noting that voters across Illinois have spoken and wish to maintain flexibility and avoid strict mandates that limit their options.

"This is a clear signal to policymakers in Springfield," said Cullerton. "Voters want practical solutions that are adaptive, not mandates that take options off the table."

SOURCE Clean Energy Choice Coalition