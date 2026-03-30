New Statewide Program Makes Paint Recycling Easier in Maryland

The PaintCare program aims to recover and recycle hundreds of thousands of gallons of leftover paint each year through local partners and drop-off sites

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, elected officials and paint industry leaders gathered at the Miller Senate Office Building in Annapolis for a press conference celebrating the launch of Maryland's newest recycling program, which enables households and businesses to recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish conveniently and sustainably. The program is operated by PaintCare, a nonprofit organization created by paint companies through the American Coatings Association (ACA) to manage leftover paint in states that have enacted paint stewardship laws. PaintCare's program, which officially starts operations in Maryland on April 1, 2026, will feature a robust network of convenient, close-to-home paint drop-off locations, including paint and hardware retail stores and local government facilities.

Left to Right: Amanda Nicholson (Product Stewardship Institute), Jacob Saffert (PaintCare), Rick Kessler (MDE), Maryland State Delegate Regina Boyce, Maryland State Senator Benjamin Brooks, Maryland State Senator Chris West, Michael Johnson (ACA)

Maryland's paint recycling program was made possible under the paint stewardship law that passed with bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore in 2024. Under this law, paint manufacturers are required to develop and implement a cost-effective paint stewardship program that will reduce the generation of leftover paint, promote paint reuse and recycling, and manage the postconsumer paint waste stream using environmentally sound management practices. Oversight for the state's program will be provided by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

According to Michael W. Johnson, President and CEO, American Coatings Association, "Wednesday's launch of PaintCare in Maryland highlights the coatings industry's proactive approach to sustainability. We're proud to see this proven program expand, giving more states and consumers access to a smarter way to manage leftover paint. What truly sets PaintCare apart is its year-round availability, which provides Maryland households and businesses with ongoing, convenient recycling options through strong collaboration among industry, government and environmental partners."

This morning's press conference featured remarks from notable supporters of the legislation including Maryland State Delegate Regina T. Boyce, Maryland State Senator Benjamin Brooks and Maryland State Senator Chris West. MDE's Director of the Land and Materials Administration Rick Kessler, COO of the Product Stewardship Institute Amanda Nicholson, ACA President and CEO Michael Johnson and PaintCare Director of Eastern States Jacob Saffert also provided remarks on the program's rollout in Maryland.

Maryland State Delegate Regina T. Boyce said, "Starting up a paint stewardship program in Maryland is a common-sense step that protects our environment, reduces waste, and makes it easier for Marylanders to responsibly manage leftover paint. PaintCare's nationwide goal is to decrease paint waste and recycle more postconsumer paint by creating a convenient, sustainable solution. The implementation of this program means that we're keeping harmful materials out of our landfills, incinerators, and waterways while building a cleaner, more circular economy for our state."

Maryland State Senator Benjamin Brooks said, "As the sponsor of this legislation, I am proud to see the Paint Stewardship Program officially launch in Maryland on April 1, 2026. This program represents a significant step forward in reducing waste, protecting our environment, and providing Marylanders with a convenient and responsible way to recycle leftover paint. It's a positive outcome for our communities, our environment, and future generations."

Maryland State Delegate Dana Stein said, "The launch of PaintCare is a tremendous milestone in the state's efforts to increase recycling. PaintCare will benefit thousands of Marylanders every year, as they now have easily accessible locations to drop off used paint. Special thanks to the sponsor of the legislation establishing PaintCare, Delegate Regina Boyce, who worked very hard to get us to this point."

From early on, the paint stewardship legislation was supported by a broad coalition of municipal and environmental organizations, including MDE, the Product Stewardship Institute, the Sierra Club Maryland Chapter, as well as others.

PaintCare's Maryland program follows similar paint stewardship laws and programs in California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

"The launch of PaintCare in Maryland marks a milestone in advancing responsible paint management," said Amanda Nicholson, Chief of Operations, Product Stewardship Institute. "As the newest PaintCare program in the nation, Maryland benefits from a well-established system built on a proven model that improves recycling access for residents and supports local governments in managing leftover paint more efficiently."

How It Works

PaintCare makes it convenient to recycle leftover paint by establishing drop-off sites at local paint retailers, which are centrally located and open during normal business hours, and at local government facilities. These locations are easy to find by visiting PaintCare's online site locator at paintcare.org, or by calling PaintCare's hotline number at (855) PAINT09.

PaintCare sites accept both latex and oil-based architectural paint products, including interior and exterior paints, primers, stains, sealers and varnishes. Paint must be dropped off in its original container with its original manufacturer's label. All sites accept products from any manufacturer. A full list of products accepted by the program is available on PaintCare's website at paintcare.org/products.

All sites accept up to five gallons of paint from each customer; some sites may accept more. Those planning to drop off paint are encouraged to call ahead to ensure the site can accept the amount and type of paint they want to recycle and confirm the site's hours of operation.

Businesses, organizations, and households with 100 gallons of paint or more to recycle may request a free pickup at their location. Some restrictions apply. More information and a request form can be found on PaintCare's website at paintcare.org/pickup.

There is no cost to households and businesses when dropping off leftover paint for recycling. A small fee—called the PaintCare fee—is placed on the sale of new paint and funds all aspects of the program including paint collection, transportation, processing and public education. The PaintCare fee in Maryland varies by container size: $0.00 for half pint or smaller; $0.50 for larger than half pint up to smaller than one gallon; $1.15 for one gallon up to two gallons; $2.25 for larger than two gallons up to five gallons.

The new Maryland PaintCare program is expected to collect approximately 350,000 gallons of paint in its first year. PaintCare manages paint according to a policy of "highest, best use," which emphasizes making good quality material available for immediate reuse, recycling it, or putting it to another beneficial use if it can't be reused or recycled. Most of the paint PaintCare receives is latex paint and is remixed into recycled content paint by processors. To date, PaintCare has collected approximately 85 million gallons of paint nationally.

"Paint and hardware retailers across Maryland, along with local government partners, play such a critical role in making this program possible," said Jacob Saffert, Director of Eastern States, PaintCare. "By dedicating space and volunteering to provide accessible collection sites, they are helping build a convenient, statewide recycling network from the ground up. We're excited to expand our partnerships and support communities throughout Maryland in safely managing and recycling leftover paint. Remember to always call ahead and ensure your local site is ready and available to accept your paint as we begin to onboard new partners."

To learn more about PaintCare and find a local paint drop-off site in Maryland, visit: paintcare.org/MD.

High-resolution images and video from the PaintCare program can be downloaded HERE.

About PaintCare

PaintCare is committed to making it easy and convenient for households, businesses, and institutions to recycle postconsumer (leftover) paint in states with paint stewardship laws. A nonprofit organization created by paint companies, PaintCare sets up drop-off locations for leftover paint, arranges for recycling and proper disposal, and conducts public education. Approximately 85 million gallons of paint, stain, and varnish have been managed by PaintCare in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Media Contacts:

Abby Sklencar, PaintCare: 202-940-8214

Mike Martin, The Martin Group: 518-424-4838

SOURCE PaintCare