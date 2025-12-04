New Statewide Report Charts Path for Massachusetts to Lead the Nation in K-12 Media Literacy

Survey of Massachusetts educators highlights media literacy as essential to student

success and outlines opportunities to expand early, integrated, and sustained

instruction

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Literacy Now, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing media literacy education policy, today announced the release of Media Literacy in Massachusetts: A Landscape Scan and Policy Recommendations, a new report from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) co-authored with the Media Education Lab. The report affirms Massachusetts' national leadership in education, and makes clear that work and change are needed to move media literacy from the margins to the mainstream of K-12 education.

Drawing on a year-long study, including interviews with 46 educators, input from 97 national experts, and an online survey of 1,275 Massachusetts teachers, the report finds widespread classroom engagement in core media literacy activities such as guided analysis, media creation, and inquiry-driven research, with strong interest in expanding instruction for the youngest learners.

At the same time, the report identifies significant system-level gaps that must be addressed for Massachusetts to fully realize its vision: many educators lack a complete understanding of media literacy and need more training; awareness of existing resources is low; competencies are not embedded in statewide assessments; and few teacher-preparation programs include media literacy. These needs are increasingly important as the report highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the media students encounter, making it essential for educators to have the training and resources to help students interpret and question AI-generated content.

"This report confirms that Massachusetts is well-positioned to lead the nation in comprehensive media literacy education," said Kyra Brisette, CEO of Media Literacy Now. "Educators across the Commonwealth recognize its importance, and with continued support and resources, Massachusetts can ensure every student learns to think critically, evaluate information, and engage safely and confidently in today's digital world."

Building on what's working, the report outlines practical next steps DESE can take now, such as issuing model guidance and resources, facilitating statewide educator collaboration, and emphasizing media literacy across existing initiatives – alongside higher-impact moves like expanding professional development, developing an endorsement or credential, investing in school librarians as media literacy leaders, and embedding media literacy competencies into statewide assessments.

The report underscores that media literacy must be early, integrated, and sustained across subjects and grade bands, particularly ELA, history/social science, science, digital literacy, and computer science. It also calls for equitable supports so all districts can participate, regardless of resources.

"This report makes clear that media literacy education gives students the essential habits of mind they need to navigate an increasingly complex information environment," said Renee Hobbs, Founder of the Media Education Lab. "As AI becomes embedded in digital platforms, media and AI literacy education help students ask the right questions that help them maximize the benefits and minimize potential harms of life in a digital and media-saturated society."

The full report, Media Literacy in Massachusetts: A Landscape Scan and Policy Recommendations, can be accessed here: https://medialiteracynow.org/ma_dese/

