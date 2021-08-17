New STEM Building at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Breaks Ground

"This is a really exciting development for Pitt-Bradford," said Rick Esch, interim president of the campus. "It is the first academic building that the campus has built in two decades, and it's going to provide a state-of-the-art home for our computer information systems and technology program, energy science and technology students, and two new engineering technology programs."

The $17.69 million project is slated for completion late in 2022.

The building will be a stand-alone facility that houses Mechanical Engineering Technology, Energy Engineering Technology, relocated Energy Science & Technology and Computer Information Systems & Technology programs, and academic support space for increased student enrollment. The building will include engineering labs, engineering shops, computer labs, the campus data center, large group classrooms, and faculty and staff offices.

According to HED principal Chris Vogelheim, AIA, "Collaborative teamwork can transcend limitations. The close collaboration between the owner and the design team enabled the creation of a building that will transform the campus. This is a signature building with a big mission to positively impact the region's economic development through creating an inspirational place for engineering on this campus."

The new building will be the center of technology and innovation on campus and across the Pennsylvania-New York state-line region, and will be home to rapid prototyping machines, oscilloscopes, engineering lab stations and more to provide hands-on technical learning for students.

The project team aligned all building functions to open toward a two-story collaborative center to enhance visibility, accessibility, interactions, and team building. This centralized commons provides a more social, team-based learning model than has previously been seen on the campus. A cantilevered, metal-clad faculty office "bar" floats above a mostly glass-enclosed collaborative first floor, providing a dynamic north edge for the newly formed quad. A deep building footprint and strategic integration of glass reduces energy usage while preserving access to daylight and views. Exposed ceilings in the building's centralized maker hub intentionally put building systems on display.

ABOUT HED

HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of more than 470 people serves clients in a broad range of markets from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design .

ABOUT LGA PARTNERS

LGA Partners is an award-winning professional design firm of over 60 team members, headquartered in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood. We are a constellation of architects, interior designers, and support staff working to create exceptional design solutions. For nearly 30 years, we have grown organically due to our commitment to our clients, consultants, and community. With over 11,000 projects across six markets (aviation, education, healthcare, housing, retail, workplace), our diverse knowledge leads to a cross-pollination of ideas that informs our designs in innovative and thought-provoking ways. https://lga-partners.com/

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD

Pitt-Bradford, established in 1963, is a regional campus of the University of Pittsburgh. Pitt-Bradford offers more than 40 majors and over 50 minors, concentrations and pre-professional programs. The 470-acre campus is home to a student-focused learning community, where faculty challenge their students to discover more than they imagined; nurture them as they develop into happy, healthy, intellectually curious individuals; and equip them to take a lead role in our globally interconnected world. Learn more at www.upb.pitt.edu .

