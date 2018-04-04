New STONEWORKS™ Access Floor Finishes Offers Modern Design Options for the Built Environment

"The launch of the STONEWORKS line continues Tate's longstanding commitment of offering innovative products that capture the very latest industry design trends and bring them to our customers," says David Maybury, General Manager for Tate. "We expect these new products to help differentiate Tate with both architects and interior designers, and further strengthen our position in the eyes of our customers as a true partner that listens to what they need and quickly responds with high-quality solutions."

The STONEWORKS line offers five distinct finish options, ranging from Classic Concrete and Decorative Concrete, to Terrazzo and two finishes which emulate the natural stone look and feel of both Granite and Slate. Comprehensive product pages can be found on Tate's website at www.TateInc.com and present users with detailed information and photos about each product, as well as a complete array of technical documents from data sheets, details, and specifications, to installation and maintenance manuals.

Maybury says the desire to evolve alongside the ever-changing needs of the built environment was a driving factor behind the development of the new STONEWORKS line. "Modern workplace trends continue to favor industrial designs with open, collaborative spaces, and hard surface finishes are being brought into these areas," he says. "This creates less space for traditional overhead service distribution, and makes access floor systems a better option than ever before for meeting the infrastructure needs of the contemporary work place. Expanding our range of finishes with the STONEWORKS line will help our customers capture the look they want for their next project, while still retaining the infrastructure accessibility, flexibility, and reconfigurability they need."

