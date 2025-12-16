New Story Schools Expands Ohio Services with New Berea Campus Opening January

Serving students ages 5 – 21 with autism spectrum disorder and emotional support needs.

BEREA, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools, which serves K–12 students with autism, emotional, and behavioral support needs across Ohio, will open a new special education school in Berea, Ohio, in January 2026. The New Story Berea campus will feature 13 classrooms, a secure outdoor playground, and integrated autism support and social emotional learning (SEL) in a safe, student-first environment.

Serving students ages 5–21 with autism and emotional support needs, New Story Berea will partner with local school districts to provide placement for students who require intensive supports and smaller, highly structured learning environments. The campus, located at 56 Adelbert Street, Berea, OH 44017, is just steps away from Baldwin Wallace University, connecting students to a nearby higher-education community.

Students at New Story Berea will have access to on-site services that include behavior management and training, applied behavior analysis (ABA) interventions, and social emotional learning woven into their daily routines. Programming will be adjusted to individual student needs using assessments to guide instructional decisions and evidence-based strategies to monitor progress. The school will also provide a transition program that prepares students for adulthood, including life skills, work readiness, and participation in the community.

"We're excited to bring New Story Schools to Berea and to work side-by-side with local districts and families," said Paul Cowan, Regional Vice President at New Story Schools. "By offering autism support and social emotional learning together in a setting designed specifically for students with special needs, we can help students access the supports they need without leaving their community. Our team is focused on partnering with families and districts so students can build skills, confidence, and long-term success."

About New Story Schools

New Story Schools provides an environment where students with special needs receive personalized support to achieve their full potential. With a focus on academic, behavioral, and social growth, New Story Schools partners with families and school districts to offer specialized programs tailored to each student's unique needs. Through a team of dedicated educators and therapists, New Story Schools is committed to empowering students and fostering success in both school and life. New Story Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

SOURCE New Story Schools