New Story Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Chief Education & Outcomes Officer and General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

New Story, a leading provider of special education services, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team: Jeanna Pignatiello as Chief Education & Outcomes Officer and Bill Priest as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

These new appointments underscore the company's continued growth and its commitment to advancing both operational integrity and student outcomes.

"As our business expands, it's essential that we invest in the leadership and structures that will ensure we not only scale responsibly but also deliver meaningful outcomes for the communities we serve," said Jon Bicknell, CEO of New Story. "Bringing on Jeanna and Bill reflects both our momentum and our dedication to excellence."

The appointment of a Chief Education & Outcomes Officer highlights New Story's focus on ensuring its programs deliver measurable results for students and families. Jeanna brings extensive experience in academic strategy and operations, having led educational programs at scale across the country. She most recently served as Regional Vice President at Catapult Learning, where she expanded and led operations across 16 states, embedding quality assurance and professional development into daily practice. Prior to that, she was Chief Academic Officer at Stride, overseeing academic strategy for more than 30 states, where she introduced national frameworks for instructional quality, social-emotional learning, and scalable programs that increased graduation rates.

At New Story, Jeanna will aim to ensure a best-in-class academic and behavioral outcomes strategy, seek to foster innovation in special education, and equip educators with the tools and frameworks to try to achieve their full potential.

"Throughout my career, I've been committed to advancing educational practices that drive meaningful outcomes for students," said Jeanna Pignatiello, Chief Education & Outcomes Officer. "New Story is uniquely positioned to lead the field of special education, and I look forward to working across New Story's network of schools and programs to collaborate with educators, families, and district partners to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed."

Moreover, the addition of a General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer reinforces New Story's commitment to meeting the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and trust in every aspect of its operations. Bill joins New Story with more than two decades of experience leading legal and compliance functions, most recently serving as Chief Compliance Officer at Acadia Healthcare, one of the nation's largest behavioral health providers. He has also held senior compliance and legal positions with major health systems and service providers, giving him broad expertise in governance, ethics, and risk management.

"New Story's mission and values deeply resonate with me," said Bill Priest, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. "I'm excited to help strengthen the organization's compliance and governance framework so we can continue to grow with integrity and build upon our commitment to provide the highest quality services to students, families, and district partners."

"These leadership roles are not just about filling positions—they're about shaping the future of New Story," added Bicknell. "With Bill's depth of experience in compliance and governance, and Jeanna's record of improving student outcomes at scale, we are well positioned to raise the bar for special education services nationwide."

In addition, New Story is launching an Advisory Board on Academic Integrity, co-chaired by Jeanna and Dr. Beth Ackerman, who will expand her leadership role to provide strategic insights into special education, behavioral health, and policy. The Advisory Board will help guide New Story's academic innovation and reinforce its position as a thought leader in the field.

