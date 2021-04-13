New Strategic Alliances Provide Cannabis Businesses With All-Access Pass to Risk Management Solutions and Legal Resources

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcview Group has formed strategic alliances with AlphaRoot to deliver custom-tailored insurance solutions and with Duane Morris LLP to bring innovative legal services to cannabis companies. AlphaRoot is a tech-enabled insurance brokerage and Duane Morris LLP is a distinguished business law firm.

Arcview Strategic Alliance: AlphaRoot, Duane Morris

"After more than eleven years in business, Arcview has quadrupled in size with an expansive ecosystem. We entered 2021 embarking on a new strategy to align ourselves deeper with the best and promising cannabis and CBD operators across the country," said Kim Kovacs, Arcview's Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of the Board. "Our standards of excellence are of the highest caliber and partnering with those that service our industry to provide elevated access is why we launched the Alliance Program and hand selected companies, such as Duane Morris and AlphaRoot to join us."

From seed to dispensary, and everything in between, the alliance with AlphaRoot enables Arcview to further advise clients about potential market opportunities while mitigating risk. AlphaRoot offers cannabis companies fully customizable coverage packages for everything from crime insurance to general liability insurance, workers compensation and more. The broad range of verticals support businesses who cultivate, dispense, and need software to scale.

"We believe that cannabis, agriculture, and the supporting technology ecosystem is a critical part of American society" says Isaac Bock, Managing Director at AlphaRoot. "It's an honor to be the exclusive insurance brokerage and risk management solutions provider for The Arcview Group, Alliance Partnership. In the year ahead, we look forward to participating in Arcview's broad array of both digital and physical content and events."

Serving a variety of clients, Duane Morris LLP will work with The Arcview Group on an international level to help cannabis entrepreneurs navigate the ever-changing industry regulations. Being one of the first Am Law 100 firms to join the cannabis space more than seven years ago, Duane Morris LLP has extensive industry experience and has built a large multi-practice industry group that is well-versed on cannabis clients' needs. Duane Morris strives to treat their clients like business partners and assists them with not only the particular issue that Duane Morris was retained for, but also learns their operations to understand their goals and help them in other ways.

"Bringing legal representation to the cannabis industry will be crucial as companies expand production throughout the United States and globally," says Michael Schwamm, Partner and Co-Chair of Family Practice Office of Duane Morris LLP. "We look forward to working alongside The Arcview Group to educate and prepare our cannabis clients on all new and upcoming legislation that will inevitably affect their business' success. A strategic alliance with Arcview to provide services to the cannabis industry helps Duane Morris' Cannabis Industry Group achieve its goals in helping our clients achieve their goals."

Duane Morris' national platform offers The Arcview Group's clients services in more than 20 states where cannabis is legal and provides full-service offerings for clients to choose Duane Morris for additional legal needs. Some of their firm's practices include corporate finance, health law, life sciences, and medical technologies, intellectual property and real estate.

If interested in connecting with a Strategic Alliance Partner or becoming one, please contact [email protected].

About The Arcview Group:

The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis and hemp industry, built with social justice and responsibility at its core. Arcview has been a trusted global leader for over ten years and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. The Arcview Group's ecosystem of companies includes Arcview Capital, Arcview Consulting & Research, Arcview Ventures, and Collective Fund. Connect with us: Website |LinkedIn |Instagram

About AlphaRoot:

AlphaRoot is a full service tech-enabled insurance brokerage, leveraging technology to provide white glove insurance broking services to the Cannabis Industry. Our goal is to educate cannabis companies about the risks associated with their business and take the stress out of buying insurance. We partner with the leading insurance carriers to craft tailored risk management programs for VC & PE firms and their portfolios. To learn more about AlphaRoot, visit https://alpharoot.co.

About Duane Morris LLP:

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges. For more information, please visit https://www.duanemorris.com/index.html

Media Contact:

Christia Brockman, Sunday Brunch Agency

[email protected]

Related Images

arcview-strategic-alliance.png

Arcview Strategic Alliance: AlphaRoot, Duane Morris

Arcview Strategic Alliance: AlphaRoot, Duane Morris

SOURCE The Arcview Group

Related Links

https://arcviewgroup.com

