New Strategic Partnership Saves Texas Restaurants Money

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), Texas' largest hospitality and foodservice advocate, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Dining Alliance / Buyer's Edge Platform to provide automatic manufacturer rebates on purchases already being made by TRA members restaurants. A Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), Dining Alliance uses an advanced technology platform to seamlessly work with restaurants to audit their purchases, identify manufacturer rebates, and deliver them cash rebates. A technological leader in the restaurant industry, Dining Alliance is a resource for TRA members to reduce cost and increase efficiency.

Food cost and overall expense management is key to a restaurant's long-term success. Through this strategic partnership, TRA member restaurants can drive increased savings to the bottom line. Dining Alliance's list of over 350 manufacturers includes Barilla, Nestle Professional, Unilever, and Ventura Foods, to name a few. Dining Alliance/Buyer's Edge Platform will work with restaurants to deliver the optimal combination of pricing-saving maximization and rebates from food service companies. The Texas Restaurant Association is proud to bring its members this no-cost benefit.

"Providing our members tangible financial benefits is just as important as the advocacy work we conduct across the state each day," said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., TRA's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to supporting our members, bringing them opportunities that support their businesses. This partnership gives our members a powerful tool to maximize food expense savings, working 'in the background' to automatically put savings in their hands."

"For more than 20 years our company has been supporting restaurants across the country to recognize savings and deliver quality and simplicity to the complex world of restaurant purchasing," says Christina Davie Donahue, President of Dining Alliance. "We are proud and excited to partner with the TRA, whose mission to protect, advance, and educate the Texas restaurant industry aligns so well with the services we provide."

To learn more about benefiting from this strategic partnership or for Texas restaurant owners/operators interested in joining the Texas Restaurant Association, contact the TRA at membership@tramail.org or call 512-457-4100.

About Dining Alliance

For more information about Dining Alliance, visit https://www.diningalliance.com/about/about-us/

About the Texas Restaurant Association

For more information on The Texas Restaurant Association, visit https://www.txrestaurant.org/ or contact Anna Tauzin at 512-457-4100 or atauzin@tramail.org

