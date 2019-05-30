New Strategy Highlighted in Union Pacific's Annual Sustainability Report

OMAHA, Neb., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today released its 2018 Building America Report, the company's 10th annual sustainability report detailing progress toward its social, economic and environmental initiatives. The report highlights corporate strategy changes and impact on the company's key stakeholder groups: customers, investors, employees and communities.

"We're proud of the work achieved in 2018, moving us closer to our goal of providing safe, reliable and efficient service," said Union Pacific's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz. "As we see the impact of our new Operating strategy, it gives us the momentum to achieve results that ensure we remain a strong, vibrant and environmentally responsible company long into the future."

For the first time, the Building America Report includes the company's efforts related to cybersecurity, detailing mechanisms in place to protect the availability and confidentiality of Union Pacific's infrastructure and other assets. The report also offers a robust update on initiatives related to philanthropy through the Community Ties Giving Program. In 2018, Union Pacific supported more than 2,600 nonprofit partners and donated $20 million to community efforts related to safety, workforce development and improving community spaces.

"We take tremendous pride in our efforts to improve the communities where our employees live and work," Fritz said. "We know our company is strongest when made up of a diverse workforce, and as we look ahead, we are taking steps to strengthen diversity and inclusion programs at Union Pacific and within the communities that surround our tracks."

Union Pacific uses the Global Reporting Initiative's global sustainability reporting standards as a guide to report its most material social responsibility issues including: Economic Impact, Operating Safely, Strengthening Our Communities, Engaging Employees and Protecting the Environment.

To learn more about Union Pacific's sustainability initiatives and view the entire 2018 Building America Report, visit www.up.com.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

