New Streaming Music Channels From Bob Marley, LL COOL J, and more Launch on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today a new selection of artist branded channels with Bob Marley and LL COOL J available as streaming channels on the SiriusXM app. Each major artist is supplementing their existing SiriusXM channel with new channels that will further explore that artist's genre and will dive deeper into different themes that are important to the artists and their fans.

The new artist branded channels launching today are part of a 26-channel addition to the SiriusXM streaming lineup. These new channels will reflect sounds devoted to the 90s and 2000s--a listener-favorite music period, with lifestyle themes, moods, and celebratory, good vibes including Lithium Stripped, Classic Chill, Queens of Pop, 90s R&B Jams, Boy Bands and more. The introduction of these new music channels enhances SiriusXM's already powerful music and entertainment streaming offering that includes an array of music channels, podcasts and video, giving subscribers more choice than ever before as part of their streaming subscription.

Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Subscribers can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio was one of the latest year-round artist-focused channels to launch on SiriusXM, showcasing the music of Bob Marley and family along with a wide range of new and classic reggae music. The new streaming channels came about due to the popularity of Tuff Gong Radio's weekly show, Soca Afrobeats Mix, which debuted last December. The two new streaming channels will be spotlighting the best in Soca and Afrobeats music.

LL COOL J previously launched LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio in March 2018, featuring a wide range of classic Hip Hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives. LL now dives deeper into the Rock The Bells world with three new streaming music channels that explore: B-Sides, exclusive mixes, and clean versions of classic Hip Hop songs. The channel logos for LL COOL J's new SiriusXM streaming channels were created by the acclaimed and influential American contemporary street artist, Shepard Fairey, famous for creating the iconic Barack Obama "Hope" poster during the 2008 presidential campaign. Shepard Fairey had previously created the logo for LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio.

At the top of the year, SiriusXM launched artist-branded music streaming channels with Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki, and earlier this month, renowned guitarist Tom Morello launched three new streaming channels, a weekly show, and weekly podcast (more info HERE).

To find a full list and tune in to all new streaming music channels visit: www.siriusxm.com/streaming-channels.

New artist branded streaming music channels:

Bob Marley's Tuff Beats: The fusion of jazz with the traditional drum beats and melodies of West Africa initially pioneered by Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti has been reimagined by a new generation. The result is a rising tide of hits that has brought African pop stars to the airwaves and dancefloors of America and Europe. Tuff Beats has the latest and greatest in Afrobeats from its origins with Fela straight through to the contemporary hits of Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage and more.

Bob Marley's Tuff Soca: The soul of Calypso, Chutney, Reggae, Zouk, Latin, Cadence and traditional West African rhythms all come together in the music of Soca. Originally birthed in Trinidad and Tobago, the high-energy music that started in the 70's with Lord Shorty has spread throughout the Caribbean and beyond. Tune in to Tuff Soca for the genre's beloved classics plus the latest and greatest from Nailah Blackman, Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, and more.

LL COOL J's Rock The Bells - Clean Versions: Hear clean, profanity-free versions of your favorite classic Hip Hop songs that the whole family can enjoy.

LL COOL J's Rock The Bells – Mixdown: Nonstop exclusive mixes from some of Hip Hop's best DJ's including: DJ Premier, DJ Z-Trip, Kid Capri, Magic Mike, Da Beatminerz, Cut Chemist, DJ Maseo (De La Soul) and many more.

LL COOL J's Rock The Bells - B-Sides: For hardcore heads only. Dig in the crates and rediscover hidden Hip Hop gems from mainstream and underground artists.

Additional new streaming music channels include:

Lithium Stripped: Acoustic version of 90s alt rock. Hear stripped down performances from legends like Eddie Vedder , Chris Cornell , Gavin Rossdale and more.

Acoustic version of 90s alt rock. Hear stripped down performances from legends like , , and more. Classic Chill: First generation of Chill music from the 90s and 2000s. Listeners will hear Thievery Corp, Air, Moby, Zero 7 and more.

First generation of Chill music from the 90s and 2000s. Listeners will hear Thievery Corp, Air, Moby, Zero 7 and more. Queens of Pop: Female power singers from the 90s and 2000s. Listeners will hear music from Britney Spears , Celine Dion , Cher, Kelly Clarkson , Lady Gaga, Madonna, Taylor Swift , Whitney Houston and more.

Female power singers from the 90s and 2000s. Listeners will hear music from , , Cher, , Lady Gaga, Madonna, , and more. 90s R&B Jams: Whether you want to get the party "Jumpin' Jumpin" or wondering if it's the "End Of The Road", 90s R&B Jams has it. All the hottest R&B upbeat and slow jams from the 90's. Listeners will hear music from Usher, Mary J. Blige , Boyz II Men, TLC and more.

Whether you want to get the party "Jumpin' Jumpin" or wondering if it's the "End Of The Road", 90s R&B Jams has it. All the hottest R&B upbeat and slow jams from the 90's. Listeners will hear music from Usher, , Boyz II Men, TLC and more. Boy Bands: Music from the boy bands of the 90s and 2000s. Listeners will hear music from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more.

Music from the boy bands of the 90s and 2000s. Listeners will hear music from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Boyz II Men, and more. Coffee House Classics: 90s & Early 2000s Acoustic Music. Listeners will hear music from Tracy Chapman , Dave Matthews , Jack Johnson , Norah Jones and more

90s & Early 2000s Acoustic Music. Listeners will hear music from , , , and more Mardi Gras Radio: The soundtrack to any Mardi Gras celebration with nonstop New Orleans music.

The soundtrack to any celebration with nonstop music. Spectrum of Hip Hop: The roots of Hip-Hop through today, spanning decades of music revolution from pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Tupac and Beastie Boys to today's hitmakers like Drake, J. Cole, Cardi B and many more.

The roots of Hip-Hop through today, spanning decades of music revolution from pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Tupac and Beastie Boys to today's hitmakers like Drake, J. Cole, Cardi B and many more. Viva 90s/2Ks Hits: An era when Latin pop exploded to the center of the world stage. Hear the hits of the 90's and 2000s from internationally renowned superstars. Music full of energetic beats infused with the soul and sounds of the Caribbean and Latin America that captivated audiences world-wide.

