New Street Research Launches Space Economy and Infrastructure Coverage

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Street Research, the leading independent research boutique focused on global Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), announced today that it will be launching a Space Economy and Infrastructure vertical, bringing together the firm's collective expertise across launch, satellites and components, connectivity services, and datacenters. Initial coverage list will include SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Planet Labs, Viasat, Telesat, Iridium, SES, Eutelsat, EchoStar, AST SpaceMobile and Space 42. New Street Research will leverage the decades of accumulated experience of Pierre Ferragu (Global Tech), James Ratzer (European and EM Telecom) and David Barden (US Telecom), to comprehensively cover this complex and promising sector.

New Street Research will host a webinar as part of the Space Economy and Infrastructure vertical launch on May 18; for further details contact your New Street sales representative.

Iain Johnston, Chairman of New Street Research, said:

"This initiative shows our research at its very best, providing independent and deep cross-sector understanding in this highly relevant and deeply connected investment area. We will utilize the extraordinary intellectual capital of our firm, with our team of experienced analysts delivering insight and independent research perspective across the capital structure. We look forward to working with our institutional clients to help them understand and value the space ecosystem at large."

About New Street Research

New Street Research is the leading independent research boutique specializing in the global TMT sectors. The firm partners with institutional investors to deliver differentiated insights and actionable ideas that guide decision-making. Coverage spans Communications Services, Technology, Internet, and Policy & Regulation. New Street invests heavily in talent, proprietary data, and research capabilities to provide clients with world-leading financial and industry perspectives.

Media Contacts

Iain Johnston , Chairman — [email protected] | +44 79 7386 9663





, Chairman — | +44 79 7386 9663 James Ratzer , Partner — [email protected] | +44 20 7375 9125





, Partner — | +44 20 7375 9125 Pierre Ferragu, Partner – [email protected] | +1 646 681 4616





Partner – | +1 646 681 4616 David Barden, Partner — [email protected] | +1 212 921 9876

SOURCE New Street Research