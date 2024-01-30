New Studies Demonstrate that Bot Image's Prostate Cancer AI Software Outperforms the Field

News provided by

Bot Image Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

OMAHA, Neb. and BELGRADE, Maine, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bot Image, Inc., a Nebraska and Maine based Artificial Intelligence medical device company (www.botimageai.com), raised the performance bar with its FDA-cleared AI software ProstatID. The unique trifecta clearance of this software used for prostate cancer detection, diagnosis and screening using non-invasive/non-contrast "short-form" of MRI sequences known as bi-parametric MRI (bpMRI) has demonstrated standalone performance of 93.6% AUROC (area under the sensitivity – specificity curve).

This is in stark contrast to results reported in recent articles reporting other Prostate AI products. Dr. Randall Jones, Bot Image, Inc. founder and CEO points out that "academic articles that state broadly that there is little to no benefit to using AI in prostate cancer detection; yet, have only tested one such product, are doing a disservice to the industry". He further notes that "not all medical devices or medical software are equivalent and only standardized performance measurements using high quality biological truth data can accurately distinguish them". "Furthermore, if results are not reported in terms of the standalone performance of such software, then it's like comparing apples to oranges. During Bot Image's latest clinical trial utilizing 13 board certified abdominal radiologists reading the same prostate MR image sets with confirmed biological ground truth points, the highest sensitivity-specificity score obtained from the radiology group was a 0.742 compared to the 0.936 attained by the ProstatID software.

Bot Image's ProstatID has huge implications for men's health and for costs savings in the healthcare industry by being the perfect tool for early detection, active surveillance, and treatment planning using its output which detects and classifies suspicious lesions with a linearly scaled risk score as well as commonly used PI-RADS case scoring system. Clinical users have also commented that the software significantly reduces their prostate MRI interpretation time by providing them with suspicious lesion "targets" to further focus upon and grade in their clinical reports.

So, Jones states "the software has the potential to save the healthcare system billions of dollars by: 1) reducing false positives that end up costing both patient and system significantly via reduction of unwarranted biopsies and/or other treatments; 2) improving early detection; thereby reducing costs associated with more robust cancer treatments due to prevention of advanced disease; and 3) further saving costs associated with use of contrast agents (drug costs and MRI system and staff time) as well as interpretation time.

For additional information please visit www.botimageai.com or contact Melanie Jones [email protected].

SOURCE Bot Image Inc.

Also from this source

Revolutionizing Prostate Cancer Care with Bot Image's ProstatID™ and bpMRI

Revolutionizing Prostate Cancer Care with Bot Image's ProstatID™ and bpMRI

Prostate cancer management reached a new pinnacle of precision with Bot Image's ProstatID using Bi-parametric MRI (bpMRI). The Nebrasksa-based MRI...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.