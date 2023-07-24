New Studies Show Daily Prune Consumption Supports Cardiovascular Health in Aging Population

News provided by

California Prune Board

24 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A pair of new studies presented as abstracts today at the American Society of Nutrition (ASN) annual meeting report that daily prune consumption has promising effects on several biomarkers related to cardiovascular health. Conducted in postmenopausal women and men 55 years and older, the studies reveal:

  • In men, long-term prune consumption improved HDL cholesterol and the total cholesterol to HDL ratio, while decreasing oxidative stress and the inflammatory biomarker C-reactive protein (CRP).
  • In older women, long-term prune consumption had no negative effect on various metabolic measures related to heart disease risk including total cholesterol, total triglycerides, fasting glucose, and insulin levels.

The results of both studies were presented at the ASN annual flagship meeting in Boston, MA. The ASN convenes researchers, practitioners, global and public health professionals, policymakers and advocacy leaders, industry, media, and other related professionals to advance nutrition science and its practical application.

"Currently, there are a limited number of randomized controlled trials conducted in aging men and women that explore the relationship between prune consumption and cardiovascular-related blood biomarkers," said Mary Jane De Souza, PhD, FACSM, FANK, Distinguished Professor, Pennsylvania State University, and principal investigator of the postmenopausal women study. "We want to advance the research on this topic area to better understand how prune consumption relates to cardiometabolic health outcomes, especially in the aging population that often experiences an elevated risk for cardiovascular disease."

Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in the United States1 and risk factors include high cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, and aging.2 One of the primary dietary recommendations to lower cardiovascular disease risk is to consume a wide variety of fruits and vegetables.3 As a whole fruit with no added sugars, prune consumption may support healthy dietary patterns and promote better outcomes related to cardiovascular health.

"It is exciting to see research on prune consumption and cardiovascular health expand," says Andrea N. Giancoli, MPH, RDN, Nutrition Advisor, California Prune Board. "While all fruits and vegetables provide essential nutrients, prunes make for an easy, convenient and versatile snack or recipe ingredient that is accessible year-round and can help support consumers' cardiovascular health goals."

These two studies represent the latest additions of research on prune consumption and human health. Previous research has shown that daily prune consumption can help support gut health, bone health, and weight management.

References:

  1. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics (2023, January 18). Leading causes of death. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm
  2. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (2023, March 21). Know Your Risk for Heart Disease. https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/risk_factors.htm
  3. American Heart Association (n.d.). The American Heart Association Diet and Lifestyle Recommendations. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/nutrition-basics/aha-diet-and-lifestyle-recommendations 

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA PRUNE BOARD

The California Prune Board was established in 1952 to represent growers and handlers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. California is the world's largest producer of prunes with orchards across 14 counties in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Promoting a lifetime of wellness through the enjoyment of California Prunes, the organization leads the premium prune category with generations of craftsmanship supported by California's leading food safety and sustainability standards. California Prunes. Prunes. For life.

SOURCE California Prune Board

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.