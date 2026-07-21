New Study: Americans Expect CEOs and Brands to Combat Disinformation, but Say They're Falling Short

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the Institute for Public Relations (IPR) and Leger finds that as concern about disinformation grows, Americans increasingly expect companies, brands, and business leaders to step in and help combat it.

The 6th annual 2026 Disinformation in Society Report surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults to assess how Americans perceive false or misleading information, who they hold responsible for spreading it, and what actions they believe are necessary to combat it.

More than three-quarters of Americans (76%) say companies and brands should take a stronger role in combatting disinformation. However, a significant gap remains between expectations of who should combat disinformation and how well they are doing so, particularly for corporations and CEOs (77% vs. 25%) and tech and business leaders (75% vs. 31%).

"This study makes clear that disinformation is a significant business issue," said Tina McCorkindale, Ph.D., APR, President and CEO of the Institute for Public Relations. "Organizations, communicators, brands, and leaders should play a greater role in rebuilding trust and improving the information and media environment."

Key Findings:

Americans view disinformation as a major problem.

More than 7-in-10 Americans (71%) say disinformation is a major problem, placing it alongside the economy and homelessness as one of the country's most pressing issues. This is the highest percentage to date.





More than 7-in-10 Americans (71%) say disinformation is a major problem, placing it alongside the economy and homelessness as one of the country's most pressing issues. This is the highest percentage to date. Reputation risks are tied to the information environment.

Social media platforms such as Facebook (75%), TikTok (68%), and X (65%) are seen as major contributors to disinformation, highlighting the risks companies face in digital ecosystems.





Social media platforms such as Facebook (75%), TikTok (68%), and X (65%) are seen as major contributors to disinformation, highlighting the risks companies face in digital ecosystems. A persistent trust gap undermines progress.

While institutions such as government, media, and corporations are widely viewed as highly responsible for addressing disinformation, most are rated poorly for how effectively they do so.





While institutions such as government, media, and corporations are widely viewed as highly responsible for addressing disinformation, most are rated poorly for how effectively they do so. Trust is shifting away from institutions.

Americans increasingly rely on personal networks, such as family and friends, over traditional institutions for trusted information.





Americans increasingly rely on personal networks, such as family and friends, over traditional institutions for trusted information. Local news stands out, but faces decline.

Local news remains one of the few sources trusted by both Democrats and Republicans, even as local journalism continues to decline nationwide, contributing to the growth of news deserts.





Local news remains one of the few sources trusted by both Democrats and Republicans, even as local journalism continues to decline nationwide, contributing to the growth of news deserts. Fewer Americans blame AI for future disinformation.

Concern that artificial intelligence will increase disinformation declined by 11 percentage points (from 56% in 2025 to 45% in 2026). Trust in generative artificial intelligence increased from 33% in 2025 to 40% in 2026, suggesting a shift in public perception of emerging technologies.





Concern that artificial intelligence will increase disinformation declined by 11 percentage points (from 56% in 2025 to 45% in 2026). Trust in generative artificial intelligence increased from 33% in 2025 to 40% in 2026, suggesting a shift in public perception of emerging technologies. Disinformation takes an emotional toll.

Half of Americans (50%) said encountering disinformation causes anxiety or stress, and more than 40% report avoiding news altogether because of it, with similar levels to last year.





Half of Americans (50%) said encountering disinformation causes anxiety or stress, and more than 40% report avoiding news altogether because of it, with similar levels to last year. Disinformation is seen as fueling division and undermining democracy.

More than three-quarters (76%) said disinformation increases political polarization, and nearly two-thirds (65%) believe it undermines the election process.

A Leadership Imperative

The report underscores that disinformation is not only a societal issue but a strategic challenge for organizations navigating today's complex information landscape. As trust in institutions declines and audiences become more fragmented, companies that prioritize transparency, accuracy, and accountability are better positioned to build credibility.

"Communicators and business leaders have an important opportunity to close the gap between expectations and performance," said Dave Scholz, Chief Strategy Officer at Leger.

About the Study

Leger conducted the online survey from Feb. 25 to March 13, 2026, with a representative sample of 2,007 Americans aged 18 and older. This is the sixth longitudinal study on disinformation conducted by IPR and Leger.

About the Institute for Public Relations:

The Institute for Public Relations is an independent, nonprofit research foundation dedicated to fostering greater use of research and research-based knowledge in corporate communication and the public relations practice. IPR is dedicated to the science beneath the art of public relations.® IPR provides timely insights and applied intelligence that professionals can put to immediate use. All research, including a weekly research letter, is available for free at instituteforpr.org.

About Leger:

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company, with more than 600 employees in eight Canadian and US offices. Leger has been working with prestigious clients since 1986. For more information: leger360.com

SOURCE Institute for Public Relations