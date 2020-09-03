New Study: Antioxidant Robuvit® Shown to Improve Vigor Naturally, with Benefits for Energy, Mood and Activity Level

A new peer-reviewed pilot study published in the Panminerva Medica journal discovered a potential natural solution for those experiencing reduced energy and vigor. This new research found that daily supplementation with Robuvit®, a powerful antioxidant derived from French oak wood, improves energy, enthusiasm, and physical and mental health associated with vigor.

"Decreased vigor is often associated with sleep disruption, exhaustion, and getting older. It can be a symptom of a larger health issue such as chronic fatigue syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, or mononucleosis," said renowned natural health physician, Dr. Fred Pescatore. "Prolonged stress and anxiety, like what many of us have faced during the pandemic and economic hardship, can result in decreased energy, decline in activity, and the related mental and mood effects –- such as lack of enthusiasm and feelings of apathy2 -- which are related to decreased vigor."

This new research examined a group of 40 male participants between the ages of 50 and 65 who reported decreased vigor and stamina in addition to high levels of oxidative stress. Researchers evaluated participant characteristics associated with diminished vigor such as fatigue, apathy and weakness. Two groups were tested in this study including a control group following a standard management regimen of healthy diet, exercise and supplementation with potassium gluconate and vitamin C, and a Robuvit® group that supplemented with 300 mg of Robuvit® daily in addition to standard management.

Following the four-week period, participants in the Robuvit® group reported significantly improved vigor and related mental and mood attributes compared to the control group, including:

55 percent increase in energy (compared to 5 percent increase in the control group)

75 percent improvement in activity level (compared to 35 percent in the control group)

67 percent increase in enthusiasm (compared to no increase in the control group)

80 percent reduction in feelings of apathy (compared to 40 percent reduction in the control group)

45 percent increase in physical and mental health (compared to no increase in the control group)

Participants in the Robuvit® group also showed a 15 percent reduction in oxidative stress.

"This study shows promising results for those struggling with low energy and vigor, which is particularly prevalent during the pandemic1," said Dr. Pescatore. "This research presents meaningful findings and participants felt better after only four weeks of supplementing with all natural Robuvit® and no unwanted side effects were observed in any participants."

Robuvit® French oak wood extract is a powerful antioxidant shown in numerous clinical studies to combat oxidative stress and support natural energy and mood, including significant findings on its benefits for improving symptoms related to chronic fatigue syndrome, PTSD and mononucleosis.

This study builds on previous research examining the benefits of Robuvit®, including a study conducted in 2018 which showed significant findings for improving mood, oxidative stress, fatigue and insomnia. Research in 2013 and 2015 also showed supplementation with Robuvit® to be beneficial for those experiencing general fatigue or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

To review clinical research and additional information on Robuvit®, visit www.robuvit.com .

About Horphag Research (USA) Inc.

Horphag Research (USA) Inc., based in Hoboken, New Jersey, is the North American distributor for Robuvit®, French oak wood extract on behalf of Horphag Research. Robuvit® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research Ltd. For more information, visit www.robuvit.com .

1 Medical News Today: How Do People Cope with the Pandemic? Survey Reveals Worrying Trends

2 HuffPost: This Is Your Body and Brain on Coronavirus Quarantine

SOURCE Robuvit

Related Links

https://www.robuvit.com

