New Study Asserts "Undoubtedly" Zinc-Curcumin Complex Aims at Variety of Health Conditions

MENOMONIE, Wis., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists found overwhelming evidence that metal-curcumin complexes, such as Zinc-Curcumin found in TurmiZn-OS™, not only solve curcumin's bioavailability limitation but deliver a wide range of health-supporting properties, that they coined as "multi-anti" effects, in the most comprehensive review recently published in the noted peer-reviewed International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

The study, "Metal–Curcumin Complexes in Therapeutics: An Approach to Enhance Pharmacological Effects of Curcumin," found the Zinc-Curcumin metal complex has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antimicrobial, as well as having neuroprotective and immunomodulatory properties that aim at various disease states such as cancer, arthritis, osteoporosis, neurological disorders, diabetes, and ulcers to name a few according to 24hr Supplement by ProbioticSmart LLC.

Nutraceutical researcher Rajiv Lall, CEO of ProbioticSmart LLC, co-authored the study with scientists Dr. Dan DuBourdieu, Dr. Ajay Srivastava and Dr. Prafulla Kumar, along with prolific curcumin expert, Dr. Sahdeo Prasad from Noble Pharma LLC, who led the study.

"The future of these curcumin-metal complexes undoubtedly shows great promise for better treatment and prevention in a wide variety of health conditions," according to the scientists concluding paragraph from the study.

Key Findings

Curcumin-metal complexes, such as Zinc-Curcumin show improved pharmacological effects compared to curcumin alone.

Curcumin-metal complexes significantly increase the body's ability to absorb both curcumin and zinc.

Curcumin-metal complexes enhance antioxidant activity, inhibit inflammation, exert antimicrobial, antiviral effects, as well as exhibiting neuroprotective and gastro-protective activities.

Curcumin-metal complexes have therapeutic effects against chronic inflammatory conditions including cancer, arthritis, and osteoporosis among others.

About TurmiZn-OS™

TurmiZn-OS™ is a proprietary, and patent-pending, molecular complex incorporated into 24hr Supplement Immunity, that uses Zinc to bond the turmeric-based and oxidative stress buster Curcumin, along with Tetrahydrocurcumin, a water-soluble metabolite known to scavenge free radicals. When combined together, each of the three ingredients work synergistically to support the body's defense against various pathogens while activating an offensive response to fight free radicals. 24hr Supplement scientists report lab studies demonstrate TurmiZn-OS™ is five times more readily absorbed, and 65 times better at eliminating free radicals, than compared to Curcumin alone.

Mr. Lall brings more than 25 years in the health food and nutraceutical industry, specializing in the study of plants and naturals sources that support human health. His scientific research for the development of novel nutritional products and pharmaceuticals has helped produce 20 patents and several hundred products. Notably, Mr. Lall is also the Founder and CEO of Vets Plus, Inc., an international leader in the animal health industry, manufacturing nutritional supplements and treats for livestock and companion animals. He also co-authored Nutraceuticals in Veterinary Medicine, an encyclopedia collating all related aspects of research in animal health and disease, utilization of nutraceuticals in specific animal species and covers a variety of specialties in veterinary medicine.

About 24hr Supplement

Created by ProbioticSmart, LLC based in Menomonie, Wis., 24hr Supplement seeks to innovate science-backed nutrition to deliver optimal daily health support. Learn more at 24hrsupplement.com.

Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

