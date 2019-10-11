New Study by 1st Move International Finds Top Paying Jobs Outside the EU to Fight the Brexit Blues

Key Findings:

We looked at a wide variety of job roles, including lawyers, mechanics, marketing & sales directors, architects, programmers, chefs, receptionists, bar staff more. We then compared the average salaries for these roles with over 20 different key countries across the globe.

This is a sample of our findings. For full results and for the accompanying infographics, please see the links at the bottom of the page.

The top 3 destinations that pay the most when compared with the UK are:

Switzerland (+100%)

USA (+54.39%)

New Zealand (46.65%)

(46.65%) Overall, Switzerland is the highest paying country, earning roughly £75,645 on average across all jobs combined.

is the highest paying country, earning roughly £75,645 on average across all jobs combined. If you're a Doctor, you could be earning an extra £150k over in the United States !

! One of the largest salary increases we noticed was for Airline Pilots, who in China can earn up to £250k. Up by 327% compared with the UK.

can earn up to £250k. Up by 327% compared with the UK. The country that paid the least when compared with the UK was Argentina (-84%).

As the Brexit ordeal drags on, we know many Brits are growing tired of the seemingly never-ending back and forth set into motion by the referendum over 3 years ago.

Many want this chaos to finally come to a resolution. But how far away that resolution may be, none of us can say for sure. What we can be certain of though, is that with the results of this new study, we might be better off taking matters into our own hands and leaving the EU ourselves.

Given that most jobs covered in this study are seeing a pay rise in countries outside of the EU, and the fact that the top 5 countries overall are also non-EU members, it seems favourable for some to quit waiting around for the UK to sort out this mayhem and to instead take Brexit a bit more literally..

Top 5 countries with the highest average salary across all jobs looked at:

Switzerland - £75,645 USA - £62,526 New Zealand - £53,869 Japan - £52,442 Australia - £49,854

The three countries with the largest average salary increase compared to the UK are:

Striking salary differences uncovered:

Doctors

UK average: £47,058

USA average: £155,981 (331%)

Aircraft Pilots

UK average: £60,052

China average: £256,805 (427%)

Demand for these roles, as well as the number willing to fill them likely play a big roll in these differences.

Switzerland performed extremely well overall in this study, coming out on top across the board.

Here are some more examples from our findings taken from the raw data, linked below:

Best place to move if you're a...

Dentist: USA = £113,104.06 pa

= £113,104.06 pa Architect: Switzerland = £100,275.17 pa

Business Financial Managers (Average UK Salary: £42K)

By moving abroad they could potentially earn:

Switzerland - £97,468.16 Australia - £65,645.44 The Netherlands - £62,300.56

Aircraft pilots (Average UK Salary: £60k)

Moving abroad they could potentially earn:

China - £256,805.72 United - £136,314.70 Japan - £129,460.44

Here is a sample of some of the most notable increases. Please see our blog or the raw data sheet for more.

Job Country Average UK

Salary Average

New Salary % increase Quantity surveyors New Zealand £38,240.00 £492,310.00 ▲ 1187.42% Aircraft pilots China £60,052.00 £256,805.72 ▲ 327.64% Doctor USA £47,058.00 £155,981.70 ▲ 231.47% Programmers USA £31,712.00 £89,057.30 ▲ 180.83% Beauticians AUS £11,618.00 £32,267.78 ▲ 177.74%

Further Information:

Methodology:

Data on the UK's Top 20 highest paying and Bottom 10 lowest paying jobs was sourced from the Office of National Statistics. Countries featured were taken from Gilles Pison's United Nations data on the most migrated to countries in the world. Average salaries were found using a combination of Glassdoor, Payscale, and Neuvoo.

SOURCE 1st Move International