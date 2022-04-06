New Study by AirPop Conducted On YouGov Finds 89% of Respondents 29 and Under Are Likely To Wear A Mask Around Elderly and Vulnerable People

49% of all respondents say they will continue to wear masks in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new study conducted by AirPop on YouGov Direct uncovers the future of masking in the United States. The study found that over 49% of Americans will continue to wear masks. Care for others is a key driver with 89% of individuals aged 29 and under saying they would continue to wear masks to protect the elderly and vulnerable. Personal protection is another, especially while shopping, at crowded events and on public transportation. And 29% of respondents say they will continue to send their kids to school with masks.

The data highlights the transition of masks from a pandemic mandate to a matter of personal choice - indicating that more Americans have embraced face masks as an important tool in the protection of themselves and others.

The survey was conducted on YouGov Direct. 1,000 US adults 18+ were interviewed on March 18th, 2022. Data is weighted on age, gender, education level, political affiliation and ethnicity to be nationally representative of adults 18+ in the United States. The margin of error is approximately 3.3% for the overall sample. The full report can be found here.

"Covid-19 put a spotlight on face masks and the importance of protecting ourselves against airborne diseases (like covid), as well as highlighting the risks from particulate pollution, wildfire smoke and allergens to some vulnerable people," said Simon Neave, CCO AirPop Health. "As we learn to live without Covid-19 restrictions in our communities, this study shows that people are voluntarily masking to protect their personal health and show true compassion for the health of the elderly and vulnerable"

"We are delighted to see AirPop health using primary research to keep abreast of consumer behavior while society continues to live with Covid," said Ted Marzilli, CEO, YouGov Direct. "Empathy for others is clearly a driver for most of the population today and that importance translates into the workplace and retail."

