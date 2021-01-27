New Study by Alter Agents Examines Year-Long Trends Surrounding Consumer Fear and Anxiety

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Agents , a full-service market research consultancy, has released its third and final wave of research on consumer fear and anxiety, " Facing Fear: Overcoming Consumer Anxiety ." By comparing today's data with findings from both before and mid-pandemic, the new paper gives an in-depth analysis and unique perspective on the powerful forces driving consumer fear and anxiety. By exploring how top concerns have shifted, both in topic and intensity, among consumer groups, brands can start to build a foundation for understanding their changing audiences.

"It is fascinating to compare data from three waves of this study, and see how the concerns and challenges have shifted under the strain of our global crisis," said Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents. "The forces driving consumer anxiety aren't surprising. What is interesting is how these challenges have widened the gaps among Americans, and how certain fears have intensified, while others have been assuaged. We've also seen a glimmer of optimism and strength among Americans as they uncover silver linings through this adversity."



Facing Fear: Overcoming Consumer Anxiety was based on three online surveys among U.S. adults: 1,302 respondents (November 2019 - January 2020); 1,303 respondents (June 2020) and 1,325 respondents (November 2020). Alter Agents oversampled among minority groups in order to better represent the views of people of color in aggregated data, and also interviewed experts in economics, political science, and mental health to help contextualize the findings and inform analysis.

The study dives into data related to the top forces driving fear and anxiety including: the pandemic, the COVID economy, political strife, lingering racial tension, and the persistent gender divide. Key highlights include:

44% of respondents consider healthcare as one of their "top three" areas of concern, a number which has risen with each wave of the study.

47% of Hispanic respondents report experiencing higher levels of stress as a result of the pandemic, up from 31% last June.

Financial confidence is falling, especially among households with an annual income of less than $75,000 .

. 75% of Americans, across the political spectrum, agree that the political system is "in need of significant reform."

Majorities of Black, Hispanic, and Asian Americans are now more likely to say that their country is doing enough to address racial injustice than they were last June.

Parents are still feeling uneven amounts of stress, with 44% of moms saying they're under more stress, while 31% of dads say the same.

The new paper gives brands and companies an understanding of how this momentous period of change has affected its audiences and how to plan for the future. Alter Agents will be discussing the findings in-depth during a two-part webinar series on February 11 and February 18 at 10am PST/1pm EST.



Download the complete paper here: https://alteragents.com/ebook/facing-fear-overcoming-consumer-anxiety/



