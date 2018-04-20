New Study By Dr. Rod Rohrich Shines Light On Accredited Outpatient Plastic Surgical Center Success

Dr. Rohrich and his colleagues performed a retrospective analysis of plastic surgeries between 1995 and 2017 at an accredited outpatient surgery center. By examining 26,032 separate cases and assessing a wide range of factors, they found that complication rates at these facilities were exceptionally low and compatible or better than those in larger facilities and accredited hospitals in the USA.

Only 0.78% of the entire study group has complications as Dr. Rohrich's research delineates. Rohrich and his team reviewed this patient group and found that the higher risk patient included those individuals with a significantly large body mass index, those whose operative time exceeded 6 hours, and patients who were undergoing a series of combined procedures.

Plastic surgery, particularly for cosmetic purposes, is on the rise with nearly 16 million cases performed in 2015 alone. As the demand for this kind of medical care continues to increase, so does the need for truly accredited plastic surgery surgical centers.

While once thought to be facilities designed for minor types of procedures, accredited outpatient centers are proving to be viable options for most plastic surgery patients. It should be noted that such procedures should be performed only by board-certified plastic surgeons who have staff privileges at the nearest hospital should any complications emerge. As a requirement for continued membership in the 2 largest plastic surgery societies (The American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons) each society mandates that all of its board certified plastic surgeon operate only at fully accredited Operating Facilities to maximize both patient safety and outcomes. Dr Rohrich and his colleagues' study from Dallas, Texas is the largest single group PS practices study to date that confirms the safety of doing plastic surgery procedures in accredited facilities.

Dr. Rohrich and his colleagues' publication gives confidence to patients and the public looking to undergo a cosmetic procedure and shines light on the numerous accredited outpatient locations across the nation. This research reaffirms the current established safety guidelines which accurately predict which patients will be most successful in this setting.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has a global clinical practice at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He is a Distinguished Teaching Professor and the founding Professor and Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. He has served as the President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)—the largest society of board certified Plastic surgeons in the world, the Association of Academic Chairmen of Plastic Surgery, as well as president of the Rhinoplasty Society. Dr Rohrich was a member of the Board of Directors of the Plastic Surgery Research Council, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation and the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons. He also served as the Chair of the Plastic Surgery Residency Review Committee of the ACGME which oversees all the accredited Plastic Surgery training programs in the USA. Dr Rohrich was also a Director of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), chair of the Oral Exam Committee and President of the Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a founding member of the Board of Governors of the National Endowment for Plastic Surgery.

