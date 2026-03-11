New Study Challenges Industry Skepticism Around AI NPCs

Preliminary results from academic study suggest over 90% of players found AI-powered characters enjoyable and rewarding



SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Bristol in partnership with Meaning Machine are unveiling initial results from an in-depth study on player responses to AI-powered characters.

Using well-validated psychometric instruments including the User Engagement Scale (UES) and the Game User Experience Satisfaction Scale (GUESS), results include:

Enjoyment was near universal at 95%

97% found the game Rewarding

75% felt the game enabled them to "express themselves or make meaningful choices"

These trends held true across gamer types, from "Cosy" to "Social-Competitive"

The quantitative measures were bolstered by in-depth thematic analysis of interviews, game logs, and "think aloud" play sessions - showing how players embraced different "roleplay strategies", felt "motivated to solve the challenge", and wanted to "spend more time" with the game.

For full details: https://docsend.com/view/yc2zjta3pbe55yg6.

"This research helps to ground what is otherwise quite an emotionally charged debate about AI in games," said Dr Richard Cole, Lead Researcher. "It does this by putting the player at the heart of the debate - asking what they feel about AI-powered experiences in practice, not just in theory."

These results represent the first half of a two-part independent study, led by Dr. Chris Bevan and Dr. Cole of the University of Bristol, UK. These initial results relate to 68 player sessions across 68 hours. The full study involved 122 player sessions, and will be published later this year. Participants played games that featured AI characters, powered by Meaning Machine's technology.

"Players kick back at AI when it takes away from creativity," says Thomas Keane, Co-Founder at Meaning Machine. "But when AI is used to power totally new types of interactive experience, then it's a very different story."

For more on the study, watch: https://youtu.be/08Z0mjO-FC4.

The results will be presented at GDC Festival of Gaming in the NVIDIA-backed session "What Good Are AI NPCs? Lessons from a Large-Scale Player Study", March 11 at 5:00 pm. PT.

About Meaning Machine

Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Meaning Machine is building the runtime control layer for AI in games and immersive experiences. The company's patent-pending Bully technology enables creators to utilize the emergent properties of AI while maintaining narrative and authorial control. For more information about Meaning Machine, contact [email protected].

