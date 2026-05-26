New Study Conducted at Sheppard Pratt Finds Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy May Reduce Chronic Suicidal Ideation

BALTIMORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry recently published results from a clinical trial conducted at Sheppard Pratt, examining the efficacy and safety of psilocybin-assisted therapy for individuals experiencing chronic suicidal ideation and treatment-resistant depression. The study, led by Scott T. Aaronson, MD, chief science officer at Sheppard Pratt with Andrew van der Vaart, MD, PhD, psychiatrist at Sheppard Pratt, as first author, provides early evidence that a single dose of psilocybin administered with psychological support may produce rapid and sustained reductions in suicidal thoughts.

The open-label trial enrolled 20 adults diagnosed with major depressive disorder and chronic suicidal ideation who had failed at least two prior antidepressant treatments. Participants received a single 25-mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin within a structured therapeutic protocol that included preparation, supervised administration, and integration sessions. Researchers followed participants for 12 weeks to evaluate changes in suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms.

Findings showed statistically significant reductions in suicidal ideation as early as one week following treatment, with improvements sustained throughout the 12-week follow-up period. By week 12, 70% of participants reported minimal or no suicidal ideation. Participants also experienced significant reductions in depressive symptoms across all post-treatment assessments. No serious adverse events were reported during the trial.

"Chronic suicidality remains one of the most difficult symptoms to treat in psychiatry, particularly for patients who have not responded to conventional therapies," said Dr. Aaronson. "This study represents an important step toward understanding whether psychedelic-assisted therapies may offer another avenue of hope for individuals facing severe and persistent mental health challenges."

The study is among the first prospective clinical trials to specifically evaluate psilocybin-assisted therapy in a population experiencing chronic suicidal ideation. Researchers noted that while the findings are promising, larger randomized controlled trials will be needed to further evaluate efficacy, durability, and long-term safety.

"Individuals living with chronic suicidal ideation are frequently excluded from psychedelic clinical trials, despite having a significant unmet need for new treatment options," said Dr. van der Vaart. "These findings suggest psilocybin-assisted therapy may have the potential to provide rapid and durable relief for some patients when delivered in a carefully structured clinical setting."

The trial was conducted under U.S. Food and Drug Administration Investigational New Drug authorization and approved by the Sheppard Pratt Institutional Review Board. The study appears in the June 2026 issue of the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

The Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics at Sheppard Pratt is dedicated to caring for individuals with the most difficult-to-treat mental illnesses while advancing research into groundbreaking new therapies. Patients of the Institute have access to leading neuromodulation treatments, advanced psychopharmacology, and participation in cutting-edge clinical trials. For more information on the Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics, visit Sheppard Pratt Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt