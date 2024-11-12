New Study Confirms Retail Workers Struggle with Disengagement, Turnover Risks Loom

Amid rising online shopping, retail employers must address critical challenges facing the retail workforce to protect the bottom line ahead of the holiday season

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study uncovers concerning trends among retail workers as the industry heads into the holiday season. Surveying 508 full-time retail employees and comparing their responses to 917 non-retail employees, the 2024 WorkProud Study highlights significant disparities in job satisfaction, workplace loyalty, and leadership perception within the retail sector.

The study found that 70% of retail workers are open to leaving their jobs for higher pay, a stark indicator of turnover risks. Only 19% would recommend their employer as a "good place to work," compared to 33% of non-retail workers. Additionally, just 16% of retail employees say they "love what their company stands for." This sentiment reflects a broader issue: many retail workers feel disconnected from their company's mission, with leadership failing to inspire loyalty or provide a sense of purpose.

"Despite being one of the largest employers, retail work is frequently perceived as unimportant and transient, a mere stepping stone to more meaningful careers. This perception fosters a sense of alienation from corporate leaders and colleagues, compounded by a lack of recognition and respect." - Dr. Rick Garlick, Leading Researcher

Low employee engagement is contributing to significant operational challenges for retailers. With only 15% of retail employees feeling valued by senior leadership, weak workplace relationships and the high cost of turnover are eroding profit margins. As the holiday shopping season approaches, these issues may worsen, making it imperative for retailers to address engagement and retention strategies in an industry already characterized by high employee churn.

